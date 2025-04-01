ADVERTISEMENT

Federal Election 2025

EXCLUSIVE: Conservative candidate booted after CTV News uncovers audio of him joking Trudeau should receive death penalty

By Stephanie Ha and Vassy Kapelos

Updated

Published

Conservative candidate Mark McKenzie after remarks he made about the death penalty and Justin Trudeau in 2022 were uncovered.


















