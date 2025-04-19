ADVERTISEMENT

Federal Election 2025

Carney to present platform with 4 planks

By Mike Le Couteur

Published

Liberal Leader Mark Carney is shown here campaigning at the Operating Engineers Training Institute of Ontario in Oakville (Photo by Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.