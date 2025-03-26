ADVERTISEMENT

Federal Election 2025

Carney promises $2B to auto sector, Singh offers GST relief, Poilievre to focus on seniors. Live election updates here.

By CTVNews.ca Staff

Updated

Published

Playing null of undefined
CTV News Channel LIVE

CTV News Channel LIVE

Carney responds to question about knowledge of Quebec

Carney responds to question about knowledge of Quebec

Slight contrast in approach during election campaign: Reid

Slight contrast in approach during election campaign: Reid

Mulcair responds to Singh’s criticism of his election commentary

Mulcair responds to Singh’s criticism of his election commentary

Rising cost of food and affordability an issue on the campaign trail

Rising cost of food and affordability an issue on the campaign trail

Housing promises from Canada's party leaders

Housing promises from Canada's party leaders



















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.