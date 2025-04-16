ADVERTISEMENT

Federal Election 2025

Carney, Poilievre to meet face-to-face as party leaders square off in first debate

By The Canadian Press

Published

Playing null of undefined
Nanos: Conservatives riding a high not seen since Harper, but 'it's just not enough'

Nanos: Conservatives riding a high not seen since Harper, but 'it's just not enough'

CTV News Channel LIVE

CTV News Channel LIVE



















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.