ADVERTISEMENT

Federal Election 2025

Carney pauses campaign to return to Ottawa ahead of U.S. tariffs. Live election updates here.

By CTVNews.ca Staff

Updated

Published

Playing null of undefined
CTV News Channel LIVE

CTV News Channel LIVE

CTV National News: Controversial candidates off the ballot

CTV National News: Controversial candidates off the ballot

CTV National News: Weathering the approaching tariff tidal wave

CTV National News: Weathering the approaching tariff tidal wave

CTV National News: Handling controversial candidates

CTV National News: Handling controversial candidates

CTV National News: NDP promises to defend universal health care

CTV National News: NDP promises to defend universal health care

Conservative candidate removed

Conservative candidate removed



















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.