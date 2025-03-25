ADVERTISEMENT

Federal Election 2025

Cancelled TVA debate, Trump, tax cuts: here’s what happened on Day 2 of election campaign

By CTVNews.ca Staff

Updated

Published

Playing null of undefined
CTV News Channel LIVE

CTV News Channel LIVE

CTV National News: Where are Canada's party leaders on Day 1 of the campaign?

CTV National News: Where are Canada's party leaders on Day 1 of the campaign?

CTV National News: What to watch for on the federal campaign trail

CTV National News: What to watch for on the federal campaign trail

CTV National News: Patriotic messaging centre stage for all party platforms

CTV National News: Patriotic messaging centre stage for all party platforms

CTV National News: The long shadow of Trump over Canada's election

CTV National News: The long shadow of Trump over Canada's election

Pierre Poilievre blames 'lost Liberal decade' for food, housing costs

Pierre Poilievre blames 'lost Liberal decade' for food, housing costs



















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.