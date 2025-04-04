B.C. premier asks voters to re-elect NDP MPs after Mulcair's call for strategic votes

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh, centre walks with B.C. Premier David Eby following a federal election campaign stop in Victoria, B.C. on Monday, March 31, 2025. Eby has appeared in a video posted on Singh's X social media account alongside the federal leader, asking voters in B.C. to "re-elect NDP MPs to make sure they're out there advocating for Canadians every day." THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi