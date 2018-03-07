Could you pass a driving written test today? Do you know the new rules of the road? Test yourself with our driving quiz.

Published and what's ahead:

More seniors dying on Canadian roads than any other group

Made-in-Canada solutions to seniors dying on the roads

How a refresher course helped me become a more confident driver

How advanced driver training can make anyone a better driver

10 tips from the pros to improve your driving right now

How new safety technology might actually be making our driving worse

Why driverless cars are further off than we think (Thursday)

Can you train your brain to drive longer into your golden years? (Thursday)