Zendaya and Sia join Labrinth on stage for surprise Coachella performance
They're doing it all for us.
"Euphoria" star Zendaya surprised festival-goers on Saturday night during Labrinth's Coachella Weekend 2 set to sing two songs they collaborated on from the hit HBO show. (HBO is owned by CNN's parent company, Warner Bros. Discovery.)
Clad in a pink corseted dress, Zendaya joined Labrinth to perform "I'm Tired," a song they co-wrote that was featured in Season 2 of "Euphoria," and "All For Us," their Emmy-winning hit song that was featured in Season 1. "I'm Tired" was nominated for an Emmy in 2022.
Following the performance, the "Dune" actor expressed her gratitude for the experience Instagram.
"I just wanted to say thank you again for such a magical beautiful night," she said on her Instagram story, going on to thank Labrinth for the "last minute" invitation. She continued to thank the "gorgeous crowd," saying, "I have never heard screaming like that in my entire life."
The Disney channel star last released original music in 2013 with her self-titled album before stepping away from the music industry to focus on acting. She has since earned two Emmys for her performance as Rue in "Euphoria," and has starred in blockbusters such as Marvel's "Spider-Man" franchise and sci-fi thriller "Dune," with a sequel for the latter due later this year.
After the 2022 release of "I'm Tired," Zendaya tweeted that she "stepped away from music quite a while ago, for a number of reasons, but I still really love it."
Zendaya wasn't the only surprise guest that Labrinth brought out at Coachella this weekend.
In her signature wig and bow, Sia joined him onstage to perform "Thunderclouds," a track off of the 2019 album "Audio," which Sia, Labrinth and Diplo collaborated on after forming their super-group called LSD.
"Dance Moms" star Maddie Ziegler also joined them onstage during the song to perform a dance number. Sia and Ziegler last performed on the Coachella stage together in 2016, and Ziegler often appears in Sia's music videos and during the singer-songwriter's on-stage performances.
Last weekend during Labrinth's set, Billie Eilish surprised the crowd by performing their collaboration "Never Felt So Alone."
