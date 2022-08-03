Warner Bros. axes 'Batgirl,' won't release US$90M HBO Max film
In a highly unusual move that rattled Hollywood, Warner Bros. axed the "Batgirl" film planned for HBO Max, opting to shelve the US$90 million film as the reorganized studio revamps its approach to streaming and DC Comics films.
The studio ultimately decided the nearly completed "Batgirl" didn't merit either a streaming debut or a theatrical release. Warner Bros. instead is choosing to entirely write off the film starring "In the Heights" star Leslie Grace as Batgirl and co-starring Michael Keaton (returning as Batman), J.K. Simmons and Brendan Fraser. It was directed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah. Production wrapped in April.
Warner Bros.' decision, one without any obvious parallel in recent Hollywood history, sent shockwaves through the industry. When a movie doesn't meet a studio's expectations, it's typically sold off or dumped quietly with little fanfare. "Batgirl," greenlit before WarnerMedia's merger with Discovery Inc., will instead simply not see the light of day.
"The decision to not release Batgirl reflects our leadership's strategic shift as it relates to the DC universe and HBO Max," a Warner Bros. spokesperson said in a statement, adding that Grace is "an incredibly talented actor and this decision is not a reflection of her performance."
The filmmakers learned of the studio's decision shortly before the story broke late Tuesday. An early cut of "Batgirl" had recently undergone one test screening. And while its scores weren't good, poor test results haven't been infrequent for Warner Bros.’sDC releases nor has post-production drama. Zack Snyder's "Justice League" was recut and reshot by Joss Whedon before a fan campaign led to the eventual HBO Max release of an edit by Snyder. The badly received 2016 "Suicide Squad" was followed by James Gunn's similarly titled 2021 relaunch "The Suicide Squad."
"We are saddened and shocked by the news. We still can't believe it," El Arbi and Fallah said in a statement Wednesday. "As directors, it is critical that our work be shown to audiences, and while the film was far from finished, we wish that fans all over the world would have had the opportunity to see and embrace the final film themselves. Maybe one day they will insha'Allah (if God wills)."
The directors signed their statement, posted on Instagram, "Batgirl For Life."
Under new Warner Bros. Discovery chief executive David Zaslav, Warner Bros. is shifting its strategy on film releases and trimming costs. Under previous chief executive Jason Kilar and partly as a pandemic response, the studio implemented day-and-date releases in 2021, opening films simultaneously in theaters and on HBO Max. Other films, like "Batgirl," were produced solely for HBO Max.
This year, Warner Bros. has returned to exclusive theatrical windows for at least 45 days before sending movies to HBO Max. While "Batgirl" isn't as pricey as many superhero films, which typically cost US$150-200 million to make, it's a bigger budget movie for an HBO Max title. Zaslav has maintained larger budgeted movies are best served by a theatrical rollout. But marketing a movie like "Batgirl" for that kind of release would require tens of millions more. Warner Bros. Discovery is set to report second-quarter earnings Thursday.
Warner Bros. also shelved "Scoob!: Holiday Haunt," an almost-completed sequel to 2020's "Scoob!" Producer and writer Tony Cervone confirmed wrote in an Instagram post that "the movie is practically finished and turned out beautifully. I am beyond heartbroken."
The "Batgirl" cancellation comes as Warner Bros. is trying to revamp its DC Films operations. While "The Batman" earlier this year performed well with US$770.8 million in ticket sales, Warners' DC releases have been erratic and plagued by controversy. "The Flash," scheduled for release next June, stars Ezra Miller who has been arrested twice this year in Hawaii, in a disorderly conduct case and on suspicion of assault.
Warner Bros. is hoping to reorganize and reset its DC pipeline -- going bigger, not smaller with its rival Marvel. The more modestly scaled, streaming-only "Batgirl" didn't suit those plans.
MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
WATCH LIVE | Live updates from the Conservative leadership debate
Three of the five candidates campaigning to be the next leader of the Conservative Party of Canada are debating in Ottawa one last time before ballots are cast in the 2022 race. Watch the event live as CTVNews.ca provides real-time updates.
Man, 29, charged following Parliament Hill ramming incident
A 29-year-old Ottawa man is facing charges following an incident early Wednesday morning in which a vehicle rammed a gate on Parliament Hill. Police said Wednesday someone drove an unauthorized vehicle into the front gates on Wellington Street at around 3:30 a.m.
Get ready to shovel and shiver this winter: The Farmers' Almanac
Canadians should brace themselves for a winter of record-breaking cold temperatures, according to the latest issue of The Farmers' Almanac Extended Winter Weather Forecast.
Indiana Rep. Walorski killed in car crash, her office says
Republican U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski was killed Wednesday in a car accident in her northern Indiana District, according to her office.
'Renowned' Ontario doctor who worked until 102 dies
A 'renowned' Ontario doctor, who worked until the age of 102 – marking him as one of the oldest people to ever practice medicine in North America – has died.
Gate of unoccupied 24 Sussex Drive struck by tour bus
No one has been reported hurt after a tour bus struck a gate outside 24 Sussex Dr. in Ottawa, the unoccupied official residence of the prime minister. Ottawa police are on scene, and a police spokesperson says no one has been arrested or charged at this time.
Most international treaties are ineffective, Canadian study finds
A new study from Canadian researchers suggests international treaties have been mostly ineffective at achieving their intended effects and in some cases, can do more harm than good.
Parents have 'lost total trust' in the sport after Hockey Canada allegations
As police investigate alleged sexual assaults involving members of two Canadian men's hockey teams, CTVNews.ca heard from a number of parents expressing concerns with enrolling their children in organized hockey. The allegations, they say, are deterring them from allowing their children to participate in the sport they love.
Rising cost of living taking toll on Canadians living off disability benefits
The rising cost of living is exacerbating the challenge for many Canadians living on fixed disability income to pay for food and housing.
Canada
-
B.C. police agencies issue rare warning about 11 men linked to gang violence
Police agencies in British Columbia held a joint news conference to identify 11 men they say are linked to a slew of killings and shootings in the province, warning the public to avoid being near them.
-
Man, 29, charged following Parliament Hill ramming incident
A 29-year-old Ottawa man is facing charges following an incident early Wednesday morning in which a vehicle rammed a gate on Parliament Hill. Police said Wednesday someone drove an unauthorized vehicle into the front gates on Wellington Street at around 3:30 a.m.
-
Ottawa apologizes to Sask. First Nation for its role in experimental colony
The Government of Canada offered a national apology to Peepeekisis Cree Nation for its role in the File Hills Colony Scheme.
-
Get ready to shovel and shiver this winter: The Farmers' Almanac
Canadians should brace themselves for a winter of record-breaking cold temperatures, according to the latest issue of The Farmers' Almanac Extended Winter Weather Forecast.
-
Thunderstorm watches and warnings issued in Greater Toronto Area
A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for Toronto and its neighbouring areas as a line of thunderstorms continues to move through southern Ontario.
-
3D-printed 'ghost guns' seized in B.C. after parts smuggled in mail: CBSA
Border officers report so-called 'ghost guns' made from 3D-printed parts have been seized in the B.C. Interior, after international deliveries were intercepted at mail centres in Vancouver and Toronto.
World
-
Why Pelosi went to Taiwan, and why China's angry
When House Speaker Nancy Pelosi flew into Taiwan on an Air Force passenger jet Tuesday, she became the highest-ranking American official in 25 years to visit the self-ruled island. China announced military maneuvers in retaliation, even as Taiwanese officials welcomed her and she headed to her hotel.
-
Alex Jones concedes Sandy Hook attack was '100 per cent real'
Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones testified Wednesday that he now understands it was irresponsible of him to declare the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre a hoax and that he now believes it was '100 per cent real.'
-
Most international treaties are ineffective, Canadian study finds
A new study from Canadian researchers suggests international treaties have been mostly ineffective at achieving their intended effects and in some cases, can do more harm than good.
-
Indiana Rep. Walorski killed in car crash, her office says
Republican U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski was killed Wednesday in a car accident in her northern Indiana District, according to her office.
-
Man charged with killing NY cop released from prison in May
The suspect in the killing of an upstate New York police officer in July was released from prison two months earlier, and could face a life sentence without parole based on new charges a prosecutor announced Wednesday.
-
Parkland jurors hear 3rd day of heartbreaking testimony
Jurors in the trial of Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz heard tearful statements Wednesday from three families whose children were among the 17 he murdered at Parkland's Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Feb. 14, 2018.
Politics
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Live updates from the Conservative leadership debate
Three of the five candidates campaigning to be the next leader of the Conservative Party of Canada are debating in Ottawa one last time before ballots are cast in the 2022 race. Watch the event live as CTVNews.ca provides real-time updates.
-
Man, 29, charged following Parliament Hill ramming incident
A 29-year-old Ottawa man is facing charges following an incident early Wednesday morning in which a vehicle rammed a gate on Parliament Hill. Police said Wednesday someone drove an unauthorized vehicle into the front gates on Wellington Street at around 3:30 a.m.
-
Gate of unoccupied 24 Sussex Drive struck by tour bus
No one has been reported hurt after a tour bus struck a gate outside 24 Sussex Dr. in Ottawa, the unoccupied official residence of the prime minister. Ottawa police are on scene, and a police spokesperson says no one has been arrested or charged at this time.
Health
-
Organ decay halted, cell function restored in pigs after death: study
Researchers have found that decay of tissues after death can be halted and cell functions restored based on early experiments in pigs that may eventually help increase the number of transplantable human organs.
-
Kansas voters resoundingly protect their access to abortion
Kansas voters on Tuesday sent a resounding message about their desire to protect abortion rights, rejecting a ballot measure in a conservative state with deep ties to the anti-abortion movement that would have allowed the Republican-controlled Legislature to tighten restrictions or ban the procedure outright.
-
'Renowned' Ontario doctor who worked until 102 dies
A 'renowned' Ontario doctor, who worked until the age of 102 – marking him as one of the oldest people to ever practice medicine in North America – has died.
Sci-Tech
-
UN nuclear chief: Ukraine nuclear plant is 'out of control'
The UN nuclear chief warned that Europe's largest nuclear power plant in Ukraine 'is completely out of control' and issued an urgent plea to Russia and Ukraine to quickly allow experts to visit the sprawling complex to stabilize the situation and avoid a nuclear accident.
-
TikTok's ties to China are once again under fire in Washington. Here's why
Two years after then-President Donald Trump said he would ban TikTok in the United States through an executive order, the short-form video platform is once again under scrutiny in Washington. And the underlying issue remains largely the same: TikTok's ties to China through its parent company, ByteDance.
-
Nintendo's profit rises despite shortages of computer chips
Nintendo's profit in the April-June quarter rose 28 per cent from a year earlier on healthy demand for its games, although its console sales were dented by a shortage of semiconductors.
Entertainment
-
Warner Bros. axes 'Batgirl,' won't release US$90M HBO Max film
'Batgirl,' the feature film adaptation of the DC Comics character, has been killed at Warner Bros., Variety has confirmed. It will not premiere on any platform at the studio -- neither theatrically nor on HBO Max.
-
Demi Lovato opens up about why she's using 'she/her' pronouns again
Demi Lovato, the singer and former Disney Channel actor, has started to use 'she' pronouns again.
-
Rapper slowthai explains meaning behind swastika T-shirt worn at Osheaga
Rapper slowthai was forced to explain the meaning behind a controversial T-shirt worn during his performance at last weekend's Osheaga Music and Arts Festival in Montreal.
Business
-
Inflation in Turkey rises to nearly 80 per cent, hitting consumers
Annual inflation in Turkey soared to nearly 80 per cent in July, official data showed Wednesday, with skyrocketing food, housing and energy prices hitting consumers hard.
-
Inspectors OK 1st Ukraine grain ship but no sign yet of more
The first grain ship to leave Ukraine and cross the Black Sea under a wartime deal passed inspection Wednesday in Istanbul and headed on to Lebanon. Ukraine said 17 other vessels were 'loaded and waiting permission to leave,' but there was no word yet on when they could depart.
-
U.S. lawmakers introduce new crypto oversight legislation as industry shakes
After 13 years, at least three crashes, dozens of scams and Ponzi schemes and hundreds of billions of dollars made and evaporated, cryptocurrencies finally have the full attention of the U.S. Congress, whose lawmakers and lobbyists have papered Capitol Hill with proposals on how to regulate the industry.
Lifestyle
-
Stretching, range of motion and aerobic exercise all slow cognitive decline, study says
Regular stretching and balance and range of motion exercises are as good as aerobic exercise in slowing the progression of mild cognitive decline, a new study has found.
-
After 48 years, book finally returned to Winnipeg library
The Winnipeg Public Library system won’t have to wonder anymore about what happened to its copy of 'Baseball' by Daniel E. Jessee, which was recently returned after a 48-year checkout.
-
Ontario woman makes life-changing discovery after taking ancestry DNA test
A 28-year-old Ontario who said she just wanted to learn more about her family's health history through a DNA test has made a discovery that will change her life.
Sports
-
NFL appeals 6-game suspension for Browns quarterback Watson
The NFL is appealing a disciplinary officer's decision to suspend Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson for six games for violating the league's personal conduct policy, giving Commissioner Roger Goodell or someone he designates authority to impose a stiffer penalty.
-
Parents have 'lost total trust' in the sport after Hockey Canada allegations
As police investigate alleged sexual assaults involving members of two Canadian men's hockey teams, CTVNews.ca heard from a number of parents expressing concerns with enrolling their children in organized hockey. The allegations, they say, are deterring them from allowing their children to participate in the sport they love.
-
Mickelson, others sue PGA Tour over LIV Golf suspensions
Phil Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau and nine other players who defected to the Saudi-funded LIV Golf filed an antitrust lawsuit Wednesday against the PGA Tour, the first step in a legal fight that could define the boundaries of where players can compete.
Autos
-
Ferrari earnings up 22% on surging deliveries to Americas
Luxury Italian automaker Ferrari raised its 2022 forecast Tuesday after reporting a 22 per cent increase in second-quarter earnings as sales in the Americas surged.
-
Former F1 race director Masi says he received death threats
Formula One's former race director Michael Masi has described the abuse he received on social media following last season's controversial call at the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.
-
Spin and win: Verstappen rallies to eighth win of F1 season
Formula One champion Max Verstappen overcame a spin and his worst starting spot of the season to win the Hungarian Grand Prix on Sunday.