U.K.'s Glastonbury Festival welcomes back fans after pandemic

U.K.'s Glastonbury Festival welcomes back fans after pandemic

People queue for entry on the first day of the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset, England, Wednesday June 22, 2022. (Yui Mok/PA via AP) People queue for entry on the first day of the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset, England, Wednesday June 22, 2022. (Yui Mok/PA via AP)

MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social