'Top Gun,' 'Black Panther' advance in Oscars shortlist
Blockbusters like "Top Gun: Maverick," "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" and "Avatar: The Way of Water" and pop stars like Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift and Rihanna just got one step closer to getting Oscar nominations.
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on Wednesday announced shortlists in 10 categories for the 95th Oscars, including documentary feature, international film, makeup and hairstyling, score, original song, sound, visual effects and shorts.
Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu's "Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths" was along the 15 films shortlisted in the international film category, one of the most competitive. The category also includes already decorated films like "Holy Spider" (Denmark), "All Quiet on the Western Front" (Germany), "Saint Omer" (France), "Corsage" (Austria), "EO" (Poland), "Return to Seoul" (Cambodia), "Decision to Leave" (South Korea), "Close" (Belgium) and "Argentina, 1985" (Argentina).
The inclusion of "Joyland" marks the first time Pakistan has ever made the shortlist. Most of the directors are first-timers on the shorlist too, with the exception being Inarritu.
India's official submission was not S.S. Rajamouli's popular action epic "RRR," but rather Pan Nalin's "Last Film Show" which made the cut becoming the first film from the country to do so in over 20 years. "RRR" could get nominations in other categories, including for the shortlisted original song "Naatu Naatu."
Jafar Panahi was also not put forward to represent Iran, whose selection was not among the 15 and Russia did not submit a film this year.
Documentaries advancing to the next stage of voting include Laura Poitras's Venice-winning "All the Beauty and the Bloodshed," about photographer Nan Goldin's work and activism, Brett Morgen's David Bowie film "Moonage Daydream," Daniel Roher's "Navalny," about the Russian opposition leader, "The Janes " about pre-Roe v. Wade activists, "All that Breathes," "Descendant," "Fire of Love" and "Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, a Journey, a Song." It is a rather diverse group of stories and filmmakers: Eight were directed by women and four by people of colour.
With many below-the-line categories at hand, big budget sequels like "Avatar," "Top Gun," and "Black Panther" were well represented in the effects and sound categories, as well as original song which included Gaga's "Hold My Hand," The Weeknd's "Nothing is Lost" from "Avatar: The Way of Water" and Rihanna's "Lift Me Up" from "Black Panther."
Also on the original song shortlist are Swift's "Carolina" from "Where the Crawdads Sing," Drake's "Time" from "Amsterdam," LCD Soundsystem's "New Body Rhumba" from "White Noise," Selena Gomez's "My Mind and Me" from the documentary of the same name and Rita Wilson's "Til You're Home" from "A Man Called Otto." Diane Warren also gets another shot at a competitive Oscar with "Applause" from "Tell It Like a Woman." Doja Cat's song from "Elvis" was not eligible.
For the most part shortlists are determined by members in their respective categories, though the specifics vary from branch to branch: Some have committees, some have minimum viewing requirements.
"All Quiet on the Western Front" got quite a few spots on the shortlist, including original score, makeup and hair, sound and visual effects.
Among the visual effects selections were "Jurassic World Dominion, "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" and "Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore," while makeup and hairstyling includes films David Cronenberg's body horror "Crimes of the Future."
Other films advancing in makeup and hairstyling include "The Whale," in which Brendan Fraser transforms into a 600-pound man, "Elvis, "Emancipation," "The Batman" and the Marilyn Monroe film "Blonde."
The 15 original scores selected were winnowed for from 147 eligible and include "Women Talking" from Hildur Guonadottir, "The Fabelmans" from John Williams, "The Banshees of Inisherin" from Carter Burwell, "Babylon" from Justin Hurwitz, "Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio" from Alexandre Desplat and "The Woman King" from Terence Blanchard. Also in the mix are Ludwig Goransson ("Black Panther: Wakanda Forever"), Nicholas Britell ("She Said") and Son Lux ("Everything Everywhere All At Once").
Guonadottir's "Tar" score was not eligible, nor was the "Top Gun: Maverick" score, written by Hans Zimmer, Harold Faltermeyer, Lorne Balfe and Gaga.
Nominations for all categories will be announced on Jan. 24. The 95th Oscars will be held on Sunday, March 12 and broadcast live on ABC.
MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
How to avoid getting caught up in a romance scam over the holidays, according to an ex-con artist
During the holiday season, people often open their wallets and hearts to others, but as an ex-romance scammer told CTVNews.ca, fraudsters know this and will take advantage of it.
Estranged daughters of condo gunman say he was 'abusive husband and father'
The gunman in a Toronto-area condo shooting rampage was a "controlling and abusive husband and father" who was estranged from his children, his three daughters say in a statement.
Investigation into deadly Saanich, B.C., bank shooting clears officers, reveals details of attack
British Columbia's independent police watchdog has cleared several officers of wrongdoing after twin brothers were shot and killed in a gun battle with police outside a Vancouver Island bank earlier this year.
Regulations for ban on foreign homebuyers announced, law coming into effect Jan. 1
The Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation has announced regulations for the ban on foreign homebuyers, which comes into effect on Jan. 1.
Canada moves to mandate electric vehicle sales starting in 2026
One-fifth of all passenger cars, SUVs and trucks sold in Canada in 2026 will need to run on electricity under new regulations Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault proposed Wednesday.
These are the food items that saw the biggest price increases in November
There are multiple food items that increased the most in price in November, with edible oil, tea, and coffee prices seeing the steepest jumps.
'It's unimaginable': Ont. family mourning death of student at Dalhousie says they didn't know of meningitis case
Speaking from his home in Kemptville, Ont., Mike Gaynor says his family is in turmoil, after his 18-year-old daughter, Maria, died of meningitis B last week.
What to know about Prime Hydration, the expensive sports drink hyped on social media
A new sports drink so popular in the United Kingdom that grocery stores have had to ration it is now available in Canada, retailing online for $10 per 500 ml bottle. Here's how it got so popular, and what nutrition experts are saying.
YVR limits international arrivals to address delays, cancellations brought by winter storm
A limited number of international flights will be arriving in Vancouver over the next two days, as the city's airport works to recover from a major winter storm that halted operations Tuesday.
Canada
-
Investigation into deadly Saanich, B.C., bank shooting clears officers, reveals details of attack
British Columbia's independent police watchdog has cleared several officers of wrongdoing after twin brothers were shot and killed in a gun battle with police outside a Vancouver Island bank earlier this year.
-
YVR limits international arrivals to address delays, cancellations brought by winter storm
A limited number of international flights will be arriving in Vancouver over the next two days, as the city's airport works to recover from a major winter storm that halted operations Tuesday.
-
How to avoid getting caught up in a romance scam over the holidays, according to an ex-con artist
During the holiday season, people often open their wallets and hearts to others, but as an ex-romance scammer told CTVNews.ca, fraudsters know this and will take advantage of it.
-
Fiona, deadly windstorms among Environment Canada's top weather events of 2022
After a record-breaking year for weather events that brought a powerful post-tropical storm, deadly windstorms and frigid temperatures, Environment Canada has narrowed down the top 10 weather events of 2022.
-
These are the food items that saw the biggest price increases in November
There are multiple food items that increased the most in price in November, with edible oil, tea, and coffee prices seeing the steepest jumps.
-
Funeral held for young Montreal hit-and-run victim as family, Ukrainian community and strangers grieve
A funeral was held at a Ukrainian church in Montreal on Wednesday morning for 7-year- old Mariia Legenkovska, who was struck and killed by a vehicle in a hit-and-run on Dec. 13.
World
-
Migrants at U.S.-Mexico border await ruling on asylum limits
Thousands of migrants gathered along the Mexican side of the southern border Wednesday, camping outside or packing into shelters as they waited for the U.S. Supreme Court to decide whether and when to lift pandemic-era restrictions that have prevented many from seeking asylum.
-
Four men sentenced to jail for kidnapping Canadians in Ghana
Four men have each been sentenced to 10 years in prison in Ghana for kidnapping two Canadian volunteers in the West African country several years ago, said Ghana's state media.
-
GOP hardliners ratchet up demands amid calls for unity behind McCarthy's speakership bid
The GOP fight for House speaker intensified on Monday with a group of incoming chairmen demanding that their party fall in line behind House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy -- and his conservative critics pushing back.
-
Russian military to reach 1.5M; Putin vows to win in Ukraine
Russia on Wednesday announced an ambitious plan to beef up its military from 1 million to 1.5 million and create multiple new units, an attempt to bolster the forces that have lost momentum and many soldiers in the war in Ukraine.
-
Zelenskyy gets White House welcome from Biden before talks
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Washington on Wednesday for a summit with U.S. President Joe Biden and an address to Congress in a bid to shore up support for his country and send a defiant message to its Russian invaders.
-
Norway's aging king discharged from the hospital
Norway's King Harald V was discharged Wednesday from an Oslo hospital where he had received treatment with intravenous antibiotics for an infection.
Politics
-
Future of hybrid sittings to be determined in the new year, here's what's been said so far
MPs have been studying the future of hybrid Parliament, and in the new year a House committee is expected to release a series of recommendations as to whether it is time to retire the virtual elements of Commons proceedings. Ahead of that report being made public, here's what the committee has heard from participants in the study.
-
Trudeau says 'it sucks' when ethics breaches occur, but system is working
On the heels of the latest confirmed ethics breach within his cabinet, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says, while 'it sucks' when such cases of improper conduct arise, the fact the public knows about them is a sign the system is working.
-
Canada moves to mandate electric vehicle sales starting in 2026
One-fifth of all passenger cars, SUVs and trucks sold in Canada in 2026 will need to run on electricity under new regulations Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault proposed Wednesday.
Health
-
More than 230,000 microplastics could be in your holiday dinner: study
The holiday dinner many are looking forward to this season could come with an unexpected ingredient – plastic – after a study at the University of Portsmouth in England found about 230,000 microplastic particles while examining two separate roast dinners.
-
What to know about Prime Hydration, the expensive sports drink hyped on social media
A new sports drink so popular in the United Kingdom that grocery stores have had to ration it is now available in Canada, retailing online for $10 per 500 ml bottle. Here's how it got so popular, and what nutrition experts are saying.
-
Don't get drunk: U.K. govt urges caution amid ambulance strike
Thousands of ambulance workers in Britain began a one-day strike on Wednesday, with unions and the government swapping accusations of blame for putting lives at risk.
Sci-Tech
-
Failure of Vega-C rocket launch in French Guiana
The launch of a European rocket carrying two Earth observation satellites failed and ditched in the sea less than three minutes after liftoff from a spaceport in French Guiana on Wednesday.
-
Musk says he'll step down as Twitter CEO after finding a replacement
Elon Musk said on Tuesday he will step down as chief executive of Twitter after finding a replacement.
-
U.S. Congress moves to ban TikTok from government devices
TikTok would be banned from most U.S. government devices under a government spending bill Congress unveiled early Tuesday, the latest push by American lawmakers against the Chinese-owned social media app.
Entertainment
-
Justin Bieber slams H&M 'trash' merchandise featuring his image
Pop singer Justin Bieber lashed out at H&M over clothes featuring the Canadian artist's image and lyrics, saying the Swedish fashion retailer had not obtained his approval.
-
'General Hospital' star Sonya Eddy dead at 55
Sonya Eddy, a veteran actress best known for her performance as nurse Epiphany Johnson on the soap opera 'General Hospital,' has died, the show announced in a tribute post.
-
Quebec City wants 'The White Lotus' series to be filmed in the provincial capital
The provincial capital could be the location for the next season of the popular HBO Max series The White Lotus. Destination Québec cité is in charm mode with the producers to make Quebec City the next locale for the show.
Business
-
Inflation rate falls slightly in November even as grocery, shelter costs rise rapidly
Canada's annual inflation rate edged down slightly to 6.8 per cent in November, but that's little relief for Canadians who are facing rapidly rising grocery and shelter costs.
-
S&P/TSX composite up more than 200 points, U.S. stocks also climb higher
Canada's main stock index was up more than 200 points in late-morning trading in a broad-based rally as gains in the base metal and energy sectors helped lead the market higher, while U.S. stocks also gained ground.
-
What to know about Prime Hydration, the expensive sports drink hyped on social media
A new sports drink so popular in the United Kingdom that grocery stores have had to ration it is now available in Canada, retailing online for $10 per 500 ml bottle. Here's how it got so popular, and what nutrition experts are saying.
Lifestyle
-
The world's most fascinating abandoned towns and cities
Whether destroyed during war, evacuated for ammunition practice or cast aside after nearby precious metals and minerals turned out to be in short supply, CNN takes a look at some of the world's most fascinating abandoned towns and cities.
-
First images of British banknotes featuring King Charles III unveiled
The first images of banknotes featuring King Charles III were unveiled on Tuesday by the Bank of England.
-
Lionel Messi's World Cup celebration post is most-liked in Instagram history
Freshly crowned World Cup champion Lionel Messi has already scored another achievement — racking up the most likes on an Instagram post, surpassing the previous record holder.
Sports
-
NFL Hall of Fame running back Franco Harris dead at 72
Franco Harris, the Hall of Fame running back whose heads-up thinking authored 'The Immaculate Reception,' considered the most iconic play in NFL history, has died. He was 72.
-
Judge appointed Yankees captain after reaching longterm deal
The New York Yankees named outfielder Aaron Judge as the 16th captain in franchise history on Wednesday. The 30-year-old signed a nine-year deal worth a reported US$360 million.
-
F1 drivers to face scrutiny on political, religious displays
Formula One drivers will need permission from the sport's governing body to display political or religious statements starting in 2023.
Autos
-
Canada moves to mandate electric vehicle sales starting in 2026
One-fifth of all passenger cars, SUVs and trucks sold in Canada in 2026 will need to run on electricity under new regulations Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault proposed Wednesday.
-
U.S. Postal Service pledges move to all-electric delivery fleet
In a major boost for U.S. President Joe Biden's pledge to eliminate gas-powered vehicles from the sprawling federal fleet, the Postal Service said Tuesday it will sharply increase the number of electric-powered delivery trucks -- and will go all-electric for new purchases starting in 2026.
-
'Meaningful savings': Alberta government to suspend fuel tax on Jan. 1
The price to fill up your tank in Alberta will drop in the new year, thanks to the UCP government's strategy to suspend the fuel tax.