The New Jersey home of fictional mob boss Tony Soprano is up for sale with a starting price of around CA$4.6 million.

The property, owned by Patti and Victor Recchia, was used throughout the critically acclaimed drama series “The Sopranos,” which ran from 1999 to 2007.

The owners believe their home’s Hollywood connection will boost demand, according to The New York Times.

A replica of the house’s interior was built in a New York studio for the show, but the production often returned to the property for exterior shots, the Times reported.

Spanning more than 5,600 square feet, the house in the North Caldwell neighbourhood has four bedrooms, four bathrooms, two two-car garages and a detached one-bedroom guesthouse.

The sellers have decided not to use a realtor, instead inviting interested parties to email offers and proof of funds by June 21.

Fans of the HBO hit have long made pilgrimages to the house to have their picture taken outside or on the driveway which was featured in the shows memorable opening credits.

Hundreds of visitors have posted their pictures to an unofficial “Sopranos House” Facebook page.

Real estate website Zillow estimates the value of the home at around CA$2.2 million.

The late actor James Gandolfini played patriarch Tony Soprano. When he died in 2013, fans left flowers, candles and a bag of pasta near the curb outside the New Jersey property.