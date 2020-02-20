TORONTO -- Canadian R&B singer the Weeknd is going big for his latest tour to promote the upcoming album "After Hours."

The singer revealed plans to embark on The After Hours Tour, a 57-date run through North America, the United Kingdom and Europe that begins in Vancouver on June 11.

He'll roll through Edmonton on June 14, Winnipeg on June 17, two hometown dates in Toronto on June 29 and 30, and a show in Montreal on July 2.

Other tour stops include three nights at London's O2 Arena in October.

The announcement describes the tour as a "state of the art production and one of the most innovative stage designs to date, containing the most LED lights and video for an arena show."

The Weeknd, born Abel Tesfaye, will release "After Hours" on March 20. It marks his first full-length album since 2016's "Starboy."