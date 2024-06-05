Will the Bank of Canada keep cutting rates? What an economist thinks

Bank of Canada cuts key rate for first time in more than 4 years
The Bank of Canada announced Wednesday that it’s cutting its key interest rate by a quarter of a percentage point to 4.75 per cent.
The Bank of Canada cut its overnight rate by 25 basis points, the first drop in more than four years.
The benchmark rate had been at 5 per cent since July of last year, with forecasters widely expecting the move Wednesday --- but is it just the beginning of a round of cutting? An economist says we'll know more about the bank's thinking after the next announcement.
"July's decision will come with much more analysis," David Macdonald, a senior economist at the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives, told CTV News Channel on Wednesday. "Next month's analysis will come with a full update of what the Bank of Canada expects to see in terms of inflation."
The next decision will be key, according to Macdonald, because more information is released with "every second announcement," giving economists a bevy of data on Canada's gross domestic product, inflation and how changing rates are impacting markets.
"We'll have a much better idea of what the bank is expecting for the rest of this year."
Macdonald says this cut will "make a huge difference" to the average Canadian, but warns a return to the era of rock-bottom rates is unlikely.
"We're just not going to go back to 0.75 or 1 per cent overnight rates."
Changes in monetary policy also take a long time to filter through the system, Macdonald warns, even though it can feel like "we're micromanaging the inflation rate month-to-month" with interest rate decisions.
"We're about two years out from when the big rate hikes started," Macdonald told CTV News Channel anchor Marcia MacMillan. "And it's only at the point where about half of Canadian mortgage holders have faced higher rates."
During prepared remarks in Ottawa, Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem said that it's reasonable to expect more rate cuts, but also warned it's far from a guarantee.
"If we lower our policy interest rate too quickly, we could jeopardize the progress we’ve made," said Macklem. “Further progress in bringing down inflation is likely uneven and risks remain."
It's a sentiment that Macdonald agrees with, and he advises that Canadians should expect to live with higher rates for "basically for the indefinite future."
What could play into the Bank of Canada's thinking about making more interest rate cuts? Macdonald says that next month's GDP numbers will be a key metric for those looking to parse the coming decision.
"They do want to plant a soft landing," Macdonald says. "They don't want to see negative real GDP growth."
Regardless of the Bank of Canada's next rate decision, will today's cut influence on the country's housing market? Macdonald doesn't think "in and of itself" the cut will have a meaningful impact – but what it could do is influence consumer behaviour.
"People are now expecting there to be rate cuts," Macdonald says. "That expectation might be something that will lead to higher home sales, and potentially higher prices."
He doesn't expects "rapid acceleration" in Canada's housing market, like what was seen during the COVID-19 pandemic, saying it's unlikely the rates will drop that quickly.
"Even if rates come down a little bit, most folks will still be renewing at much higher rates than they started at," Macdonald says.
Potential buyers and sellers, are you impacted by the latest decision? Share your story by emailing us at dotcom@bellmedia.ca with your name, general location and phone number in case we want to follow up. Your comments may be used in a CTVNews.ca story.
McMaster Children’s Hospital is pausing scheduled tonsil and adenoid surgeries for patients under the age of 18 after officials say two pediatric patients who underwent the procedure died shortly after being discharged.
Born in 1922, Anne McNamara is now 101 years old. Her husband Howard is 104. They are among the few remaining Canadian veterans with first-hand memories of WWII.
It was Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre’s birthday on Monday, but he could've probably done without the package that one of his more obscure backbenchers dropped on his doorstep, writes former NDP leader Tom Mulcair in his latest column for CTVNews.ca.
While a growing number of Americans may be considering moving north to Canada to escape Donald Trump, an immigration lawyer says few will actually qualify to live and work here.
An Italian court reconvicted Amanda Knox of slander Wednesday, quashing her hope of removing a legal stain against her that has persisted long after her exoneration in the brutal 2007 murder of her British roommate while the two were exchange students in Italy.
Boeing launched astronauts for the first time Wednesday, belatedly joining SpaceX as a second taxi service for NASA.
If you've managed to catch a glimpse of the auroras this spring, you may be wondering what they have to do with the sun, and why they seem to be happening more than usual lately.
Officers with the Manitoba RCMP and Winnipeg Police Service are on scene of an officer-involved shooting in Niverville on Wednesday morning.
The driver who struck and killed a seven-year-old Ukrainian refugee in 2022 has been sentenced to 12 months to be served in the community followed by a year of probation.
A court-appointed forensic psychiatrist is set to testify today about the mental state of an admitted serial killer.
On a small table outside a tent in Deir al-Balah, 10-year-old Renad is making 'Gaza-style white sauce pasta.' She fills a pot with bottled water and lights a small propane burner. She has a fresh onion and a green pepper, but uses canned mushrooms for the sauce.
The United States flew a long-range B-1B bomber over the Korean Peninsula on Wednesday for its first precision-guided bombing drill with South Korea in seven years, the South's military said.
Seventeen years after she was accused of killing her British roommate, Amanda Knox was back in an Italian court Wednesday, this time to hear the outcome of a slander charge that has stuck long after she was exonerated of the murder.
A New Hampshire man has been sentenced to 40 years to life in prison for fatally stabbing his mother after the two had argued about the volume on the video games he was playing.
Hunter Biden's ex-wife was called Wednesday to testify in his federal gun trial as prosecutors sought to show the depths of his drug problem, which they say was still going on when he filled out a form to buy a firearm.
Oleg Kononenko achieved the milestone on Tuesday, having made five journeys to the International Space Station dating back to 2008.
Amid renewed scrutiny over the cost of Canada's consumer carbon tax, following a miscalculation by Parliamentary Budget Officer Yves Giroux, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland is standing by the Liberal policy, calling the error an 'honest mistake.'
The findings of a parliamentary committee that some Canadian MPs 'wittingly' aided foreign state actors are 'concerning,' but it is up to law enforcement to decide if they broke the law, Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland said Tuesday.
When most people think about hospitals, they picture what goes on inside them. But what's outside is important, too. A growing body of research suggests the greenery that surrounds medical facilities can have a significant impact on human health – and help diminish the greenhouse gases emitted by the health sector itself.
An Ontario nurse who's worked in the health-care field for more than 15 years says the staffing levels have never been as bad as they are now.
Recent victims have included large corporations such as retailer London Drugs, as well as the City of Hamilton and the government of Newfoundland and Labrador.
Staff at a southern Alberta eatery were thrilled to meet country superstar Shania Twain when she and her husband stopped in for a meal recently.
Paula Abdul plans to vibe her way across Canada with a 21-date tour this fall.
Sean 'Diddy' Combs has sold a majority stake in Revolt, the media company and television network he founded in 2013, according to the company.
The Bank of Canada has lowered its key interest rate by a quarter of a percentage point to 4.75 per cent. Here's what it could mean for your finances.
A top European Union court said Wednesday that McDonald's has lost its Big Mac trademark in the 27-nation bloc, ruling in favor of Irish fast food rival Supermac's in a longrunning legal battle.
Women's Shelters Canada is calling on phone companies to adjust how they respond to those escaping from domestic violence, saying the costs of changing a phone number and difficulties leaving a shared plan are key barriers for victims.
So far this year there have been 905 homes that sold that were priced above $1M, a 54 per cent gain over last year.
It’s a phenomenon you might be familiar with if you’ve ever boarded an airplane on a humid day. Hot, muggy air from the outside meets the cool air on the inside – creating what looks like mist or fog.
The family-favourite card game has been around for 52 years — but it may be more popular than ever. Almost everyone seems to play it, and by one measure it’s the top-selling game in the world.
The start of the regular season couldn't come at a better time for the CFL. The 2024 campaign kicks off Thursday night in Winnipeg with the Blue Bombers hosting the Montreal Alouettes in a Grey Cup rematch.
A small crowd of baseball fans in Brooks, Alta., had to hold onto their hats for a wild game that ended up with a final score that was better suited for a basketball game.
A New York man was charged Tuesday in a sports betting scandal that spurred the NBA to ban Jontay Porter for life, with the charges marking the first known criminal fallout from the matter.
If you're wondering how much your car is worth, or how much to pay for that car you're thinking of buying, there's a good chance you'll check KBB.com.
Toyota Chairman Akio Toyoda apologized Monday for massive cheating on certification tests for seven vehicle models as the automaker suspended production of three of them.
A new law protecting cyclists and pedestrians in British Columbia takes effect Monday, establishing minimum distances that drivers must keep from so-called vulnerable road users.
A Cape Breton is this year's recipient of the McEuen Scholarship, which gives him basically a full ride to the medical school at the University of St. Andrews in Scotland.
Mounties in Kelowna nabbed a would-be burglar with an apparent sweet tooth over the weekend.
When Alyssa Anklewich’s history teacher assigned her Westwood Collegiate class an essay about D-Day, the 15-year-old had other ideas.
Many people are familiar with the benefits of being in nature, but forest therapy goes a step further than a simple walk in the woods.
The Stanley Cup was passing through town Friday, and Lanny Legend took it upon himself to take it for a surprise visit.
Car 14 is a luxury passenger car that once made regular runs from London to Port Stanley starting in 1917.
A hefty donation by a renowned local activist to the University of Winnipeg has created what is believed to be the most comprehensive two-spirit archives in all of Canada.
Leanne Van Bergen discovered a skulk of 10 baby foxes, and two mothers, had made themselves at home on her property in Beausejour.
An 81-year-old Waterloo, Ont. woman thought she’d never ride a horse again after a brain bleed led to severe physical complications.
A major police investigation is underway in Vancouver's Chinatown neighbourhood Wednesday morning.
Mounties on Vancouver Island are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and seriously injured while crossing the Trans-Canada Highway in Duncan on Tuesday.
A new pediatric orthopedic surgeon has been recruited at Royal Columbian Hospital, according to Fraser Health.
Police have recovered roughly $1 million worth of stolen goods following a three-month investigation into thefts at several Shoppers Drug Mart stores across the GTA.
Ontario's fiscal watchdog says there are more than 70,000 children seeking support through the Ontario Autism Program, but fewer than 15,000 are getting funding for core therapy.
After more than three years and $500 million, Calgary's BMO Centre expansion officially opens Wednesday.
Taxi drivers are proposing a "nominal fee" on Uber and taxi rides in the City of Ottawa to cover the cost of a potential settlement in the class-action lawsuit over the city's handling of Uber's arrival 10 years ago.
Ontario Provincial Police arrested a 67-year-old man on impaired driving charges after crashing into a railway crossing arm in The Nation Township.
The STM says it is eliminating seven bus routes in Montreal as part of an overhaul of services on the island.
The driver who struck and killed a seven-year-old Ukrainian refugee in 2022 has been sentenced to 12 months to be served in the community followed by a year of probation.
Montreal resident Jamie Goren is bracing for the Bank of Canada interest rate change this week as his mortgage is up for renewal this fall.
An arrest has been made in the hit-and-run crash that injured a pedestrian on a highway west of Edmonton early Monday morning.
If you've been waiting for a prolonged stretch of sunny and warm weather, you'll love this forecast for the rest of the week.
Halifax Regional Police is at the scene of a car crash in Dartmouth, N.S., Wednesday morning.
A man has been sentenced in connection with a shooting that prompted an emergency alert in Sussex, N.B., last year.
Officers with the Manitoba RCMP and Winnipeg Police Service are on scene of an officer-involved shooting in Niverville on Wednesday morning.
A court-appointed forensic psychiatrist is set to testify today about the mental state of an admitted serial killer.
Production has ground to a halt at an iconic Manitoba company.
Saskatchewan high school students interested in a career with the oil and gas industry will be able to get a head start thanks to new classes that will be offered in the near future.
Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) is warning of serious wind gusts with the potential to cause damage for a large portion of southern Saskatchewan on Wednesday.
Elections Saskatchewan held a simulated vote Tuesday to test ballot casting and counting systems ahead of a provincial election that must happen no later than Oct. 28.
Waterloo regional police are investigating a weapons incident in Kitchener.
Five people have been charged after a police investigation into the Hells Angels motorcycle gang.
Devyn Gregoire is looking to buy his first home and join many others in Canada who are managing their mortgages amid high interest rates.
Some drivers had to deal with a wildlife hazard in downtown Saskatoon when a gaggle of geese decided to take a stroll near the bandshell on Spadina Crescent.
A 21-year-old North Bay man has been charged after a 19-year-old was shot and seriously wounded in a school parking lot overnight.
London and venues in city have come up big at this year's Canadian Live Music Industry Awards, which took place during Canadian Music Week in Toronto.
A bank robbery in London has led to charges for a Toronto man. Around 10:45 a.m. on Tuesday, police said a man went into a bank on Wellington road and gave the teller a note demanding money.
Through several focused strategies and a dedicated team effort, the organization said it has improved cancer surgery wait times over the past year for non-urgent and non-emergent patients.
Police are searching for witnesses following a serious head-on collision involving a 15-year-old in the Township of King.
Police in Barrie are investigating an overnight break-in at a restaurant in the south end after a cleaning crew arrived to find a broken window and smashed wine bottles everywhere.
An e-bike rider has been taken to a Toronto area trauma centre after a collision at Dunlop Street West and Miller Drive in Barrie.
There was about a 20 per cent drop in home sales in May compared to the same time a year ago, according to the Windsor-Essex County Association of Realtors.
Windsor fire officials say damage is estimated at $400,000 after a fire on Campbell Avenue.
Mounties on Vancouver Island are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and seriously injured while crossing the Trans-Canada Highway in Duncan on Tuesday.
Gracie MacDonald snapped a photo of her brother on a sailing boat a Good Samaritan was using to take them from Denman Island to the closest hospital on Vancouver Island never suspecting it would be the last image of his life.
A Vancouver Island woman is facing multiple charges after allegedly brandishing a machete and taking a taxicab on a multi-city ride across Greater Victoria after the driver asked her to pay her fare.
An independent B.C. grocery store says it won't have Okanagan peaches, apricots, plums or nectarines on store shelves this summer due to the cold snap the province experienced earlier in the year.
Mounties in Kelowna nabbed a would-be burglar with an apparent sweet tooth over the weekend.
Mounties in Kelowna have deemed a fire that ripped through an automotive repair business in Kelowna over the weekend suspicious in nature.
A small crowd of baseball fans in Brooks, Alta., had to hold onto their hats for a wild game that ended up with a final score that was better suited for a basketball game.
The City of Lethbridge’s wastewater treatment plant is nearly at capacity as close to 30 million litres of water is treated every day.
The Lethbridge Police Service (LPS) has added a second police dog to the team.
Volunteer firefighter and Gore Bay resident Duncan Sinclair is no stranger to a bicycle. There isn’t an inch of Manitoulin Island he probably hasn’t reached.
There was one new wildland fire confirmed on Tuesday, bringing the number of active fires to five in the Northeast Fire Region.
A 64-year-old from Sault Ste. Marie has been charged with assault with a weapon and uttering threats.
A thick and heavy fog has been laying siege to the skies over St. John’s, and drawing a heavy toll from some airplane passengers who’ve seen their travel plans pummelled with no end in sight.
Newfoundland and Labrador has floated an eyebrow-raising trial balloon in a bid to further the public health fight against tobacco and nicotine.
A study from Newfoundland and Labrador's Memorial University says visitor restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic left long-term care visitors with a 'significant' increase in isolation, leading to concerns about residents' mental and physical health.
