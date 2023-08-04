'The Office' star Leslie David Baker will return Kickstarter money to fans who tried to get his spinoff to air

Leslie David Baker as Stanley Hudson in 'The Office' in 2008. (Chris Haston/NBC/Getty Images) Leslie David Baker as Stanley Hudson in 'The Office' in 2008. (Chris Haston/NBC/Getty Images)

MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social