The trade agreement reached Sunday night between Canada, Mexico and the United States isn’t just notable for its contents, but also for its name.
The United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) replaces the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), which has been in effect since 1994. The two agreements are largely the same, with some of the most notable changes being around automotive rules of origin and foreign access to Canada’s dairy market.
Changing the name of the deal seemed to occupy the thoughts of U.S. President Donald Trump during the months-long negotiation process about as much as more substantive modifications to the agreement.
“We’ll be changing the name. We don’t want NAFTA. NAFTA’s been very bad for our country,” Trump said earlier this month as negotiations were ongoing.
Anti-NAFTA comments were a large part of Trump’s rhetoric in 2016, during his presidential campaign. He repeatedly criticized the deal as being bad for American farmers in particular.
Analysts have said that changing the name of the deal is a move geared toward public perception of free trade in the U.S., and will have little political or economic impact in either Canada or Mexico.
On social media, the name change was met with a mix of confusion and jokes.
Some Twitter users noted the USMCA’s name as being consistent with Trump’s “America first” mentality and similar to the abbreviation for the U.S. Marine Corps.
Others noted that they were unsure how to pronounce USMCA and that rearranging the order of the countries would have resulted in the more pronounceable options of MUSCA and CUSMA.
The new name also made some Twitter users think of songs such as “Y.M.C.A.” by Village People and the “Mickey Mouse March”, which has served as the theme song for various TV shows starring Mickey Mouse.