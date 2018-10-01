One change in Canada’s new trade deal with the U.S. and Mexico is likely to be welcomed by Canadian online shoppers.

The United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement raises the minimum cross-border purchase price for duties and taxes to apply, known as the de minimis threshold.

Canada’s de minimis threshold has been $20 since 1985. All items shipped into the country worth more than $20 can be made subject to GST and HST, as well as additional fees in the form of duties.

Under USMCA, the threshold will be raised to $40 for GST and HST purposes. Cross-border shipments by Canadians will have to be worth at least $150 before duties can be applied.

Shipments valued below the de minimis threshold also receive less attention from customs agents, as they require less paperwork, meaning items worth $20 and $150 could arrive at their final destination more quickly than before.

While the increase means Canadians buying and shipping items from the U.S. and Mexico will pay less in taxes and duties, it is less positive news for Canadian retailers.

“They’re not going to like this,” Bernard Wolf, professor emeritus of economics and international business at York University’s Schulich School of Business, told CTV News Channel. “It means that they’ve got to compete more strongly. They’ve got to try to get their costs down.”

The retail industry has long argued against the increase, claiming it would benefit American retail companies while putting Canadian businesses at a tax disadvantage.

Retailers have voiced concerns that a higher de minimis level will lead to shoppers staying away from bricks-and-mortar stores in favour of increasingly buying products online. They say that could lead to stores closing, which in turn could cause trouble for the country’s commercial real estate sector.

American politicians, as well as global e-commerce giants such as Amazon and eBay, had been pushing Canada to increase its threshold.

The de minimis levels for shipments to the U.S. and Mexico will be set at US$100. Mexico’s limit had been $50 under NAFTA, while the U.S. increased its minimum to $800 in 2016.

EBay commissioned a 2016 study that concluded that raising the de minimis threshold would be a net fiscal positive for the federal government. The study found that losses in tax collection would be offset bythe government needing fewer people to inspect items being shipped across the border.

Businesses would also see savings, the study found, as they would no longer need to produce paperwork in order to claim tax credits for shipments below the higher threshold.

With files from The Canadian Press