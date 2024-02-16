Taylor Swift donates US$100K to family of woman killed at Kansas City Chiefs parade shooting

Taylor Swift made two US$50,000 donations to a GoFundMe for the family of Lisa Lopez-Galvan, the woman killed in the mass shooting at a Super Bowl victory parade of the Kanas City Chiefs on Wednesday.

Lopez-Galvan, a beloved DJ in Kansas City, was celebrating the Chiefs’ victory with her husband, son and daughter, when she was fatally shot. Twenty-two others, including children at the parade, were injured.

“Sending my deepest sympathies and condolences in the wake of your devastating loss. With love, Taylor Swift,” the singer wrote.

A representative for Swift confirmed to CNN she made the donations.

The fund’s initial goal aimed to raise $75,000 to offer financial support to Lopez-Galvan’s family as they process the tragedy. As of Friday morning, more than $182,000 had been raised.

Swift previously made a charitable donation on behalf of shooting victims in 2018 to March for Our Lives, writing on Instagram at the time no one should have to fear gun violence.

“No one should have to go to school in fear of gun violence. Or to a nightclub. Or to a concert. Or to a movie theatre. Or to their place of worship,” she wrote. “I’ve made a donation to show my support for the students, for the March For Our Lives campaign, for everyone affected by these tragedies, and to support gun reform.”

Swift is currently in Melbourne, Australia on her “Eras Tour.” Meanwhile, Kelce said he was “heartbroken” over the shooting.

“I am heartbroken over the tragedy that took place today,” he wrote on X. “My heart is with all who came out to celebrate with us and have been affected. KC, you mean the world to me.”