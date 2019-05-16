More footage has emerged of the plush interior of Drake’s new private plane.

Some friends and fans of the Canadian megastar were lucky enough to get a walk-through of the aircraft, estimated to be worth around $100 million.

Video posted on Instagram by the Toronto rapper’s friend DJ Akademiks and a fan account show how lavish his latest ride, a Boeing 767 cargo jet, really is.

Complete with cabin crew, the lush inside of the aircraft appears to have wood paneling throughout with lots of mirrors and shiny gold fixtures.

The videos show at least one mirror-walled bedroom with pillows piled high, a luxurious lounge, leather seating and wraparound couches throughout the cabin area.

A previous video revealed the plush seating, striped carpet and a giant flat-screen TV.

The flight appears to have been catered too, with takeaway containers of food seen on the tables.

The Grammy-winner revealed the “Air Drake” plane in an Instagram video last Friday.

The clip showed Drake inspecting his new plane in a hangar as workers unveil the distinctive owl logo on the outside of the plane and his trademark “praying hands” symbol on the tail fin.

The video coincided with an announcement by Ontario company Cargojet, which stated it had partnered with Drake as a new company ambassador.

"Supporting home grown businesses has always been a top priority of mine, so when an opportunity came up to get involved with a great Canadian company I was honored to do so," Drake said in a news release.

Air Drake was photographed departing Hamilton International Airport on Sunday.