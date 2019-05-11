Canadian megastar Drake has unveiled his latest lavish lifestyle choice – a private jumbo jet.

The Grammy-winner revealed the “Air Drake” plane in an Instagram video Friday.

The clip shows Drake inspecting his new plane in a hanger as workers unveil the distinctive owl logo and his trademark “praying hands” symbol on the tail fin.

"No rental, no timeshare, no co-owners,” Drake said in the Instagram video.

In typical Drake fashion, he has eschewed the usual smaller private plane used by celebrities and businesspeople for a Boeing 767 cargo jet. The estimated value of the aircraft is around $100 million.

The video coincided with an announcement by Ontario cargo company Cargojet, which stated it had partnered with Drake as a new company ambassador.

"Supporting home grown businesses has always been a top priority of mine, so when an opportunity came up to get involved with a great Canadian company I was honored to do so," Drake said in a news release.

“We have had a lengthy relationship with Drake and this partnership has grown organically between both parties,” Ajay Virmani, president and chief executive officer of Cargojet, added.

“Cargojet and Drake are both great Canadian successes, we are thrilled to be partnering together."

The video also shows the interior of the aircraft, decked out with plush seating, tables, striped carpet and a giant flat-screen TV.

Champagnepapi, Drake’s Instagram handle, captioned the video: "Nothing was the same for real."