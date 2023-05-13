Swedish singer Loreen wins Eurovision Song Contest for a 2nd time with her power ballad 'Tattoo'
Swedish singer Loreen won the Eurovision Song Contest on Saturday night with her power ballad "Tattoo," at a colorful, eclectic music competition clouded for a second year running by the war in Ukraine.
The diva from Stockholm beat acts from 25 other countries to take the continent's pop crown at the final of the competition in Liverpool. Finnish singer Käärijä was second in a close-fought battle of the Nordic neighbours.
Loreen previously won Eurovision in 2012 and is only the second performer to take the prize twice, after Ireland's Johnny Logan in the 1980s. It's Sweden's seventh Eurovision victory, matching Ireland's record.
Loreen said winning a second time was "overwhelming."
Britain hosted Eurovision ton behalf of Ukraine, which won last year but couldn't take up its right to hold the contest because of the war. Air raid sirens sounded across Ukraine as the contest was underway, and Ukrainian media reported a strike in Ternopil, home town of Ukraine's Eurovision entry, Tvorchi.
Under the slogan "united by music," Eurovision final fused the soul of English port city that birthed The Beatles with the spirit of war-battered Ukraine.
The sights and sounds of Ukraine ran through the show, starting with an opening film that showed 2022 Eurovision winners Kalush Orchestra singing and dancing in the Kyiv subway, with the tune picked up by musicians in the U.K. -- including Kate, Princess of Wales, shown playing the piano.
The folk-rap band itself then emerged onstage in the Liverpool Arena on a giant pair of outstretched hands, accompanied by massed drummers.
Contestants from the 26 finalist nations entered the arena in an Olympics-style flag parade, accompanied by live performances from Ukrainian acts including Go A, Jamala, Tina Karol and Verka Serduchka -- all past Eurovision competitors.
Now in its 67th year, Eurovision bills itself as the world's biggest music contest -- an Olympiad of party-friendly pop. Competitors each have three minutes to meld catchy tunes and eye-popping spectacle into performances capable of winning the hearts of millions of viewers.
Loreen had been the bookies' favorite and won by far the most votes from professional juries in Eurovision's complex voting system. She faced a strong challenge from Käärijä, a wildly energetic performer whose rap-pop party anthem "Cha Cha Cha" won the public vote.
Israel's Noa Kirel came in third with power-pop anthem "Unicorn," while Italy's Marco Mengoni was fourth with his ballad "Due Vite" (Two Lives).
The varied tastes of the continent were on display in a contest that took in the cabaret-style singing of Portugal's Mimicat; the Britney-esque power pop of Poland's Blanka; echoes of Edith Piaf from La Zarra for France; and smoldering balladry from Cyprus' entry, Andrew Lambrou.
From Australia -- a Eurovision contender despite its far-away location -- guitar band Voyager evoked head-banging '80s stadium rock. Croatia's Let 3 offered a surreal antiwar rock opera, and Austrian duo Teya & Salena sent up the music industry in Poe-referencing song "Who the Hell is Edgar?"
Electronica duo Tvorchi paid tribute to Ukraine's resilience on "Heart of Steel," coming sixth.
Britain's Mae Muller drew the unenviable final performance slot of the night with her jaunty breakup anthem "I Wrote a Song." She came in second to last place -- but at least avoided the humiliation of getting "nul points" -- zero points.
While votes were cast and counted, Sam Ryder, last year's runner-up for Britain, performed his new single "Mountain," accompanied by Queen drummer Roger Taylor. A "Liverpool Songbook" segment featured past Eurovision stars performing songs from the city, including John Lennon's "Imagine," "You Spin Me Round (Like a Record)" by Dead or Alive and the unofficial civic anthem "You'll Never Walk Alone" -- with the audience joining in, as a tribute to both Liverpool and Ukraine.
About 6,000 fans watched the show inside the arena, and tens of thousands more at a Liverpool fan zone and at big-screen events across the U.K. The global television audience has been estimated at 160 million.
Under spring sunshine, fans flocked in their thousands to city's dockside area -- now a vast party zone -- near the contest venue ahead of the contest. Many were draped in flags of their favored nations or dressed as their favourite acts.
"Just to come down and see people from all different nationalities, all different cultures -- it's good fun," said Australia fan Martin Troedel, sporting a kangaroo on his hat."Frankly there's some quite odd acts, which is what I love about it. You never know what to expect."
Liverpool embraced Eurovision, and Ukraine, with businesses across the city flying Ukrainian flags and a program of cultural events introducing locals to the art, music and food of the eastern European country.
But organizers said they turned down a request by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to make a video address. The European Broadcasting Union said that would breach "the nonpolitical nature of the event."
Founded in 1956, Eurovision is a European cultural institution that has produced breakout stars -- ABBA and Celine Dion are both past winners -- alongside performers whose careers sank without a trace.
In recent years, it has once again become a platform that can launch stars. Italian rock band Måneskin, who won in 2021, have played major U.S. festivals and opened for the Rolling Stones on tour. Ryder has had a No. 1 album and performed at the Glastonbury festival.
"ABBA did it in the 1970s, then it went quiet and it wasn't quite seen as the launchpad it is now," said Steve Holden, host of the official Eurovision Song Contest podcast. "Now, the music industry, the world, knows that if you appear at Eurovision, you could be in for a great thing."
Police procession escorts fallen OPP officer's body home to Rockland, Ont.
A police procession escorted the body of OPP Sgt. Eric Mueller from Ottawa to Rockland, Ont. on Saturday. The OPP officer was killed in the line of duty on Thursday.
Liberal strongholds under threat, ballot and leadership support slipping: Nanos tracking
The federal Conservatives have widened their lead over other parties when it comes to ballot support and leadership, with the minority Liberals now threatened in areas that were strongholds for them in the previous election, according to the latest Nanos Research tracking.
Leafs Morgan Reilly almost scored a game-tying goal in Game 5 loss against Panthers. Here's why it was disallowed
Maple Leafs Morgan Reilly thought he scored a game-tying goal in Game 5 loss against Panthers. Here's why it was disallowed
Forget hard mode — you can now play these video games on 'Long COVID Mode' to experience what patients do
What if your avatar in Elden Ring had trouble firing an arrow on target or standing up after a rest? A new project is challenging video game players to try experiencing their favourite worlds with an added layer of difficulty: mods that give the character long COVID.
'Very scary': Neighbour in Bourget, Ont. describes hearing shooting that killed OPP officer
A Bourget, Ont. woman is sharing details of a shooting in the small village east of Ottawa that left one Ontario Provincial Police officer dead and two others injured, saying she heard multiple shots several times and yelling at the property.
'I disagree with him completely': Rachel Notley says of Jagmeet Singh's oilsands stance
Alberta NDP Leader Rachel Notley says she completely disagrees with federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh's stance on oil and gas industry subsidies, because she thinks the economy driving sector needs investment to stay competitive internationally and find innovative ways to reduce emissions.
Haiti at risk of famine as farmers kidnapped, 'extremely bad' hunger fuels tumult
Even as Canadian aid feeds thousands, the United Nations is warning that Haiti's political chaos is putting the country at risk of famine, as farmers get kidnapped and the desperate turn to vigilante justice against gangsters.
Productivity killer: This workplace distraction ranked worst by Microsoft
How much work do you actually do in a day? A new report from Microsoft shows workers spend more time on emails, meetings and chats than doing the rest of their jobs.
Chinese diplomat Zhao Wei leaves Canada after expulsion: source
Chinese diplomat Zhao Wei has left Canada, days after the Liberal government moved to expel him over allegations he was involved in efforts to intimidate a Conservative member of Parliament.
Cocaine seizures at Canada's borders spike as pandemic wanes
Cocaine seizures at Canada’s borders rose sharply when restrictions loosened, according to new figures released by the Canadian Border Services Agency.
Haiti at risk of famine as farmers kidnapped, 'extremely bad' hunger fuels tumult
Even as Canadian aid feeds thousands, the United Nations is warning that Haiti's political chaos is putting the country at risk of famine, as farmers get kidnapped and the desperate turn to vigilante justice against gangsters.
Memorial run held in honour of slain OPP Const. Greg Pierzchala
Family, friends and police from across the province paid tribute to a fallen officer in his hometown of Barrie, Ont. on Saturday.
'Very scary': Neighbour in Bourget, Ont. describes hearing shooting that killed OPP officer
A Bourget, Ont. woman is sharing details of a shooting in the small village east of Ottawa that left one Ontario Provincial Police officer dead and two others injured, saying she heard multiple shots several times and yelling at the property.
Privacy commissioner appeals Federal Court decision in Facebook case
The Office of the Privacy Commissioner of Canada is appealing a recent decision by the Federal Court, which sided with Facebook in a case tied to the Cambridge Analytica affair.
Israel and Islamic Jihad agree on cease-fire to end 5 days of fighting
Israel and the Islamic Jihad militant group in the Gaza Strip agreed to an Egyptian-brokered cease-fire late Saturday, seeking to halt five days of intense fighting that killed 33 Palestinians, including at least 13 civilians. Two people in Israel were killed by rocket fire.
Pakistan leader says those involved in violence following Khan detention will face terrorism trials
Pakistan's prime minister said Saturday that authorities would go after those involved in violent protests following the detention of his predecessor, Imran Khan, including prosecution in anti-terrorism courts.
Indian cops hunt suspects in illegal crossing deaths of family to U.S. from Quebec
Police in India say they are looking for three men in connection with the deaths of a family from Gujarat who perished trying to cross into the United States by boat through Akwesasne, Que., in March. Achal Tyagi, superintendent of police for the city of Mehsana, in the western state of Gujarat, says authorities have issued a "lookout circular" for three men: Nikulsinh Vihol, Sachin Vihol and Arjunsinh Chavda.
Poland detects object in its airspace that flew from Belarus, likely observation balloon
An object believed to be an observation balloon entered Polish airspace from Belarus and flew over the country for several hours before disappearing from radar, prompting the military to carry out a search by air and on the ground on Saturday.
Kenya cult death toll hits 200, with more than 600 reported missing
The death toll linked to a doomsday cult in Kenya hit 201 Saturday after police exhumed 22 more bodies, most of them bearing signs of starvation, according to the coast regional commissioner.
China and Russia are increasing their military collaboration, Japan's foreign minister warns
Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi expressed concern Saturday about Russian and Chinese military cooperation in Asia and said the security situation in Europe and the Indo-Pacific region was indivisible since Moscow's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
Liberal strongholds under threat, ballot and leadership support slipping: Nanos tracking
The federal Conservatives have widened their lead over other parties when it comes to ballot support and leadership, with the minority Liberals now threatened in areas that were strongholds for them in the previous election, according to the latest Nanos Research tracking.
Chinese diplomat Zhao Wei leaves Canada after expulsion: source
Chinese diplomat Zhao Wei has left Canada, days after the Liberal government moved to expel him over allegations he was involved in efforts to intimidate a Conservative member of Parliament.
'I disagree with him completely': Rachel Notley says of Jagmeet Singh's oilsands stance
Alberta NDP Leader Rachel Notley says she completely disagrees with federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh's stance on oil and gas industry subsidies, because she thinks the economy driving sector needs investment to stay competitive internationally and find innovative ways to reduce emissions.
Portugal to ban smoking in most places, restrict tobacco sales
Portugal's government on Thursday presented legislation to extend a ban on smoking to outdoor areas including covered terraces and to restrict tobacco sales, as it hopes to raise a tobacco-free generation by 2040.
-
The World Health Organization said Thursday that the global outbreak of mpox, which initially baffled experts when the smallpox-related disease spread to more than 100 countries last year, is no longer an international emergency, after a dramatic drop in cases in recent months.
-
Astronomers detect largest cosmic explosion ever witnessed
A team of astronomers from the University of Southampton in England have identified the largest cosmic explosion ever witnessed.
Stuck antenna freed on Jupiter-bound spacecraft
A crucial radar antenna on a European spacecraft bound for Jupiter is no longer jammed.
Canadians perceive food as cheaper when price is expressed as per pound rather than per kilogram: study
Researchers from Concordia University found in several experiments that consumers falsely believe products are cheaper when the price per pound is emphasized rather than the price per kilogram.
Kelly Clarkson responds to report accusing her daytime talk show of being a toxic workplace
Kelly Clarkson has responded to a Rolling Stone report accusing her daytime talk show of being a toxic workplace.
-
Montreal singer La Zarra competing for France at Eurovision
She's glamorous, she's bold, and she's a born-and-raised Montrealer. Singer La Zarra is representing France at this year's Eurovision Song Contest, aiming for the nation's first win in 46 years.
Before Musk picked Yaccarino as Twitter CEO, she challenged him on policies, and his own tweets
On Friday, Elon Musk announced that NBC Universal's Linda Yaccarino will serve as the new CEO of Twitter. Yaccarino is a longtime advertising executive credited with integrating and digitizing ad sales at NBCU. Her challenge now will be to woo back advertisers that have fled Twitter since Musk acquired it last year for US$44 billion.
G7 finance leaders vow to contain inflation, strengthen supply chains but avoid mention of China
The Group of Seven's top financial leaders united Saturday in their support for Ukraine and their determination to enforce sanctions against Russia for its aggression but stopped short of any overt mention of China.
Peloton recalls faulty seat posts on more than 100,000 bikes in Canada
Peloton is recalling the seat posts on more than 100,000 exercise bikes sold in Canada due to the risk of them breaking during use.
Most Canadians would seek a new job if their pay was regularly delayed, survey finds
A new survey conducted by Angus Reid for the National Payroll Institute has found that the majority of Canadians are would seek another job if they encounter regular pay delays and inaccuracies.
Why Mother's Day is the most hated day in the restaurant industry
Mother's Day is one of the busiest days for the American restaurant industry. It also has a reputation among waiters and restaurant staff as one of the most grueling days on the calendar.
Michelin-star meals on the edge of space offered for US$130,000
Eating a Michelin-star-level meal on the "edge of space" could be a reality next year, if French company Zephalto has its way.
Leafs Morgan Reilly almost scored a game-tying goal in Game 5 loss against Panthers. Here's why it was disallowed
Maple Leafs Morgan Reilly thought he scored a game-tying goal in Game 5 loss against Panthers. Here's why it was disallowed
Panthers relishing first trip to NHL's conference finals in 27 years
There was a wide range of emotions that the Florida Panthers all enjoyed in the immediate aftermath of securing their first conference finals trip in 27 years. Extreme joy and elation at first. Then a quieter, more contemplative celebration. And then, exhaustion.
Analysis: Playoff outcomes suggest the NBA could see a summer of big moves
Golden State has decisions to make now. Big decisions. Phoenix does, too. And Dallas. And Milwaukee. And Portland. And more.It's the best time of year in the NBA -- with the playoff field getting down to its final four on Sunday.
Tennessee company refuses U.S. request to recall 67 million potentially dangerous air bag inflators
A Tennessee company is heading for a legal battle with U.S. auto safety regulators after refusing a request that millions of potentially dangerous air bag inflators be recalled.
Tesla to recall 1.1 million cars in China over potential safety risks, Chinese regulator says
Tesla will recall more than 1.1 million cars in China due to potential safety risks, the country's top market regulator said on Friday.
Toyota: Data on more than 2 million vehicles in Japan were at risk in decade-long breach
A decade-long data breach in Toyota's much-touted online service put some information on more than 2 million vehicles at risk, the Japanese automaker said Friday.