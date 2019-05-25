Spice Girls fans walked out of the first night of their reunion tour in Dublin over complaints about sound at the concert.

The 90s favourites started their tour as a four-piece for the first time in the Irish capital on Friday night ahead of concerts in the U.K.

But many disgruntled fans took to Twitter to express their annoyance at the poor sound quality at the gig in the 82,300-seat capacity Croke Park stadium.

“The sound was absolutely awful,” Gary Banks tweeted.

“I was in section 723 and it was shocking to have wasted €100 of hard earned money. Sound people should be ashamed of themselves.”

Tickets for the concert were priced between CA$88 and CA$285.

More fans vented their frustration with the sound.

“There’s something wrong when the crowd at the Spice Girls concert are all sitting down because no one has a clue what song is on because the sound really is that bad,” Sabrina Egerton tweeted.

“The Spice Girls put on a fabulous show tonight. But am really surprised that nobody seems to be talking about how poor the sound was,” Louise Sullivan wrote.

“Could hardly make out the words they were saying at times. Was worst sound I’ve ever heard at a concert.”

Singer Mel B, aka Scary Spice, took to Instagram to tell followers she hopes the vocals and sound will be “much, much better” for their next concert.

"Hey guys, thank you for attending our show tonight in Dublin, we will see you in Cardiff,” she said.

“And hopefully the vocals and the sound will be much, much better.”

The Spice Girls last performed with all five original members at the closing ceremony of the London Olympics in 2012.

The group minus Victoria Beckham, a.k.a. Posh Spice, are undertaking a 13-date tour.