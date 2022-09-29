Small hamlet in Canada's north the scene of Indigenous-focused alien flick

Canada’s largest territory is the backdrop for an Indigenous-focused alien movie.

The movie titled "Slash/Back" stars Tasiana Shirley, Alexis Vincent-Wolfe, Nalajoss Ellsworth and Chelsea Prusky, four Inuk teens who discover an alien invasion in their hometown of Pangnirtung, Nunavut.

Pangnirtung is located on Baffin Island and is a remote fly-in community.

The movie was filmed in the hamlet, and follows the young women during what they initially believe to be a typical summer in the Arctic. Instead, the teenagers stumble on an alien and take it upon themselves to save the sleepy town.

As the young women track down more aliens, it’s up to them to stop them, using makeshift weapons and their knowledge of hunting.

Director Nylan Innuksuk is the founder of Mixtape VR and is best known for being the co-creator of Marvel Comics’ "Snowguard," which follows the story of an Inuk teen who discovers she has powers.

Slash/Back premiered March 14 at SXSW, a Texas film/TV and music conference focusing on interactive art.