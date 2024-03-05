Sinbad is back after a stroke: 'Miracles happen'

Sinbad says he has felt all the prayers directed his way since his debilitating stroke in 2020, and he is vowing to make a comeback.

In a video posted on his verified Instagram account, the actor and comedian showed himself watching his recent appearance via Zoom with some of his fellow “A Different World” cast members.

The cast of that show is on a 10-city tour of historically Black colleges and universities in celebration of the series, which was set a the fictional Hillman College.

Sinbad showed up virtually at their first stop on February 29 at Atlanta University Center which is home to Clark Atlanta University, Morehouse College and Spelman College.

“Thank you for your prayers, support, and positive thoughts. They’ve carried me this far and will see me through to the finish line,” the caption on Sinbad’s Instagram reel reads. “It really is a different world out here! #WeGettinThereYall #ADifferentWorld”

He expressed how “cool” it is to be able to participate in the tour and his surprise that the students even knew who he is.

“Thank you to everybody who’s been praying for me and saying good things and supporting me during this time in my life,” said Sinbad, who played Coach Walter Oakes on the beloved series from 1987 to 1993. “It means a lot to me.”

The actor credited God with carrying him and said he has been reading the emails sent via his site.

“Some of you are going through what I’m going through or even worse than me,” he said. “I’m reading these things. Imma try and answer as many as I can. I pray for you and I understand what it’s like. It’s rough.”

The former stand-up comic let his supporters know they will be seeing more of him in the future.

“You better believe it,” he concluded his video. “Miracles happen.”