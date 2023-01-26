Shania Twain says she feels 'time crunch' to record more albums while she has a voice

Shania Twain says she worries her singing voice is on borrowed time and so she plans to "hurry up and make more records."

Twain told The Canadian Press she feels a "time crunch" on her voice, and feared she may lose it in the fallout of contracting Lyme disease roughly two decades ago.

"It may not last forever; I know that, I've been told that," she said Wednesday in a call from Las Vegas to promote her sixth album "Queen of Me," out Feb. 3.

"I've got so many songs written and I want to get in there and record them while I can."

The tick-borne illness forced the Timmins, Ont.-raised singer-songwriter to undergo several invasive surgeries to repair damage to her vocal cords. It took years to return to the stage.

The 57-year-old said the second chance has allowed her to focus on "celebrating and gratitude" and she hoped to get into a studio soon.

Standing between her and those plans is a tour of more than 70 dates tied to her upcoming album, which includes her boisterous single "Giddy Up!"

"I think the tour, if anything, will keep me vocally fit," she said.

"I'll be singing regularly, I’ll be in the best vocal health that I can be in. And good physical health, being so disciplined and everything like that. So I imagine right after the tour I’ll want to get into the studio and record more."

Twain's tour kicks off in late April, with stops in the United Kingdom and North America including Vancouver, Calgary, Edmonton, Winnipeg, Toronto and Montreal.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 26, 2023.