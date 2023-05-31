Ryan Gosling has a hilarious response to those who say he’s ‘too old’ to play Ken in ‘Barbie’ movie

Nobody takes Ken as seriously as Ryan Gosling does. The Canadian actor will portray Ken in Greta Gerwig's 2023 film, "Barbie." (Jaap Buitendijk/Warner Bros./CNN) Nobody takes Ken as seriously as Ryan Gosling does. The Canadian actor will portray Ken in Greta Gerwig's 2023 film, "Barbie." (Jaap Buitendijk/Warner Bros./CNN)

MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social