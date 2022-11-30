Rolling Stones' 60th year honoured with U.K. collectible coin

This image released by The Royal Mint shows a new collectable coin to celebrate the 60th anniversary of The Rolling Stones. (The Royal Mint via AP) This image released by The Royal Mint shows a new collectable coin to celebrate the 60th anniversary of The Rolling Stones. (The Royal Mint via AP)

MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social