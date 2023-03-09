Robert Blake, actor acquitted in wife's killing, dies at 89

Actor Robert Blake sits as he waits word on the jury's verdict in the civil wrongful death case against him in the May 2001 death of his wife, Bonny Lee Bakley, in this Nov. 18, 2005, file photo, outside the Los Angeles Superior courthouse in Burbank, Calif. (AP Photo/Nick Ut) Actor Robert Blake sits as he waits word on the jury's verdict in the civil wrongful death case against him in the May 2001 death of his wife, Bonny Lee Bakley, in this Nov. 18, 2005, file photo, outside the Los Angeles Superior courthouse in Burbank, Calif. (AP Photo/Nick Ut)

MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

How to avoid falling for a CRA phone scam this tax season

It's tax season again, which means it's also open season for fraudsters posing as the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) to scam Canadians out of their money and personal information. Here are some steps recommended by the CRA you can take to protect yourself this tax season.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

  • What happens next after the Bank of Canada held interest rates?

    The Bank of Canada announced Wednesday it would hold its key overnight rate at 4.5 per cent after eight consecutive interest rate increases – and experts said the pause could last throughout 2023 as the bank watches the economy responds to its policy moves so far.

    The Bank of Canada is pictured in Ottawa on Friday, March 3, 2023. The Bank Canada kept its key interest rate target on hold at 4.5 per cent on Wednesday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

  • How to avoid falling for a CRA phone scam this tax season

    It's tax season again, which means it's also open season for fraudsters posing as the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) to scam Canadians out of their money and personal information. Here are some steps recommended by the CRA you can take to protect yourself this tax season.

  • Disney reconsiders making content for others under Bob Iger

    Walt Disney Co-Chief Executive Bob Iger Thursday said the studio may resume making films and television shows for its rivals, marking a departure from recent years, when its production resources were harnessed to launch and grow its marquee Disney+ steaming service.

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social