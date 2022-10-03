Ringo Starr cancels Canadian shows after catching COVID-19
Ringo Starr has cancelled shows in North America after the former Beatles drummer tested positive for COVID-19.
The 82-year-old cancelled performances Sunday at the Four Winds Casino in New Buffalo, Michigan, and Mystic Lake Casino in Prior Lake, Minnesota, citing illness.
On Monday a spokesperson confirmed that Starr and his All-Starr band would be cancelling five more shows after the former Beatle caught coronavirus.
The five Canadian shows cancelled included Winnipeg, Man., Saskatoon, Sask., Lethbridge in Alta., as well as arenas in Abbotsford and Penticton in B.C.
The rest of his tour will remain on hold while Starr recovers.
"Ringo hopes to resume as soon as possible and is recovering at home," a statement said. "As always, he and the All Starrs send peace and love to their fans, and hope to see them back out on the road soon."
MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
RCMP seeing 'significant increase' in fraudulent activity in Canada since 2020
Citing a 'significant increase' in fraudulent activity in Canada in the last two years— the majority of which in the last year has been happening online—the RCMP is calling on Canadians to be aware of scammers' tactics.
Ukrainian troops claim gains in Russia-annexed region
Ukrainian troops pushed forward Monday with their offensive that has embarrassed Moscow, with Kyiv officials and foreign observers hinting at new gains in the strategic southern region of Kherson that the Kremlin wants to annex.
Justin Trudeau bungee jumping video shows prime minister taking a plunge
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau took a plunge this weekend when he decided to throw caution to the wind and go bungee jumping just outside of the Ottawa area on Sunday.
MPs debate second reading of dental care, targeted inflation relief
Federal Conservatives say the Liberal dental-care and rental-housing relief legislation will only add to inflation without providing relief from the rising cost of living.
The big day is here: Quebecers head to the polls
Quebecers are casting their votes Monday after a five-week election campaign. Incumbent premier Francois Legault's CAQ party has held a comfortable lead since the campaign began, but the battle for second has been tight between the four main opposition parties: Liberals, Quebec solidaire, Parti Quebecois and Conservative Party of Quebec.
'The time is now': Doctors ask Canadians how to reform primary care
A family doctor and other researchers are asking Canadians to share their experiences with the country's primary health-care system and what they want from it, as a way to help guide future reform.
Ontario education workers vote 96.5 per cent in favour of strike
Ontario education workers such as custodians, early childhood educators and school administration staff have voted 96.5 per cent in favour of a strike, the Canadian Union of Public Employees announced Monday.
Countdown begins: New Alberta UCP leader, premier to be decided in 3 days
Alberta is three days away from learning who its next premier is.
Canada to sanction 25 Iran officials and morality police after Mahsa Amini death
Canada is sanctioning 25 senior Iranian officials and nine government entities following a violent crackdown on anti-government protests in Iran.
Canada
-
Ontario education workers vote 96.5 per cent in favour of strike
Ontario education workers such as custodians, early childhood educators and school administration staff have voted 96.5 per cent in favour of a strike, the Canadian Union of Public Employees announced Monday.
-
More than 20,000 Nova Scotians still in the dark 10 days after Fiona, most schools reopen
More than 20,000 Nova Scotians are still without power as restoration efforts continue 10 days after post-tropical storm Fiona.
-
RCMP seeing 'significant increase' in fraudulent activity in Canada since 2020
Citing a 'significant increase' in fraudulent activity in Canada in the last two years— the majority of which in the last year has been happening online—the RCMP is calling on Canadians to be aware of scammers' tactics.
-
Sex workers challenging criminal laws in court, citing Charter violation
The laws governing sex work are fostering stigma, inviting targeted violence and removing safe consent, an alliance of sex-worker rights groups argued as it began a constitutional challenge on Monday.
-
Justin Trudeau bungee jumping video shows prime minister taking a plunge
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau took a plunge this weekend when he decided to throw caution to the wind and go bungee jumping just outside of the Ottawa area on Sunday.
-
Google Canada grants $2.7M to tech training for Indigenous Peoples, media literacy
Google Canada will allocate $2.7 million toward grants helping Indigenous Peoples prepare for tech jobs and teaching media literacy to underrepresented communities.
World
-
The Oath Keepers' U.S. Capitol riot trial, explained
A trial that started this week in Washington, D.C., is the biggest test yet in the U.S. Justice Department's efforts to hold accountable those responsible for the attack on the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. On trial is extremist leader Stewart Rhodes, founder of the Oath Keepers extremist group, and four associates.
-
Iran's supreme leader breaks silence on protests, blames U.S.
Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei responded publicly on Monday to the biggest protests in Iran in years, breaking weeks of silence to condemn what he called "rioting" and accuse the United States and Israel of planning the protests.
-
Bolsonaro surprisingly strong, forces Brazil runoff
Jair Bolsonaro considerably outperformed expectations in Brazil's presidential election, proving that the far-right wave he rode to the presidency remains a force.
-
UN pushes for global fertilizer price cut to avoid 'future crisis'
The United Nations is pushing to cut the price of fertilizers to avoid a "future crisis" of availability, said a senior UN trade official who is involved in talks aimed at boosting the export of Russian fertilizers, including ammonia.
-
New book audio: Trump falsely claimed he gave Kim letters to National Archives in 2021
Former U.S. President Donald Trump falsely claimed he had given the letters he exchanged with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to the National Archives last year when he was interviewed by New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman for her forthcoming book, according to audio of the interview obtained by CNN.
-
Death toll in last week's Kabul school blast climbs to 52
Last week's suicide bombing at a Kabul education centre killed as many as 52 people, more than twice the death toll acknowledged by Taliban officials, according to a tally compiled by The Associated Press on Monday.
Politics
-
MPs debate second reading of dental care, targeted inflation relief
Federal Conservatives say the Liberal dental-care and rental-housing relief legislation will only add to inflation without providing relief from the rising cost of living.
-
Canada to sanction 25 Iran officials and morality police after Mahsa Amini death
Canada is sanctioning 25 senior Iranian officials and nine government entities following a violent crackdown on anti-government protests in Iran.
-
Hockey Canada lacks transparency, needs new leadership: sport minister
Sport Minister Pascale St-Onge is once again calling for change in Hockey Canada's leadership in the wake of new allegations against the troubled sporting body.
Health
-
Scientists call for vigilance, warning another monkey virus could soon be poised to infect humans
Researchers are calling for vigilance in a new study that outlines an obscure family of viruses that causes Ebola-like symptoms in certain monkeys, warning that one of these viruses could soon make the jump to humans.
-
No single fix for anti-Indigenous racism in Canada's health-care system: doctor
Ongoing racism against many Indigenous patients has bred deep mistrust in the health-care system, often keeping people from travelling to a hospital or clinic. While the issue is widespread across Canada, some provinces are partnering with Indigenous groups to provide anti-racism training.
-
Ottawa pledges $11.1M for UBC projects aiming to advance mRNA vaccine technology
Millions of dollars in federal funding is coming to two new B.C. projects aiming to advance mRNA vaccine technology.
Sci-Tech
-
Google discontinues Google Translate in mainland China
Google has discontinued its Google Translate services in mainland China, removing one of the company's few remaining services that it had provided in a country where most Western social media platforms are blocked.
-
Tesla robot walks, waves, but doesn't show off complex tasks
An early prototype of Tesla Inc.'s proposed Optimus humanoid robot slowly and awkwardly walked onto a stage, turned, and waved to a cheering crowd at the company's artificial intelligence event Friday, but wasn't able to complete any complex tasks.
-
Musk and Twitter CEO Agrawal were briefly pals, texts show
Newly disclosed text messages between Elon Musk and Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal showed that the two men briefly bonded in the spring over their love of engineering - at least until Musk publicly tweeted this message early on April 9: 'Is Twitter dying?'
Entertainment
-
Kim Kardashian fined $1 million by SEC over crypto promotion
Kim Kardashian has agreed to pay US$1.26 million to settle Securities and Exchange Commission charges that she promoted a cryptocurrency on Instagram without disclosing that she'd been paid $250,000 to do so.
-
Sacheen Littlefeather, who declined Oscar on Brando's behalf, dies at 75
Native American actress and activist Sacheen Littlefeather, who declined the best actor award on behalf of Marlon Brando during an Oscars protest in 1973, has died aged 75, the motion picture Academy said on Monday.
-
Johnny Depp-Amber Heard trial adapted into a new film
Mere months after a judge handed down a verdict in the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard defamation trial, the courtroom drama has been adapted into a film by streaming service Tubi called 'Hot Take: The Depp/Heard Trial.'
Business
-
Fraud, scam cases increasing on Zelle, Senate report finds
Incidents of fraud and scams are occurring more often on the popular peer-to-peer payment service Zelle, according to a report issued Monday by the office of Sen. Elizabeth Warren, giving the public its first glimpse into the growing problems at Zelle.
-
S&P/TSX composite up more than 400 points as oil tops US$80 a barrel
Gains in the energy sector as the price of oil rose to top US$80 a barrel helped Canada's main stock index surge more than 400 points higher in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets also climbed higher.
-
Experts: Europe faces 'unprecedented risk' of a gas shortage
Europe faces "unprecedented risks" to its natural gas supplies this winter after Russia cut off most pipeline shipments, the International Energy Agency said Monday, warning that European nations could wind up competing with Asia for already scarce and expensive liquid gas that comes by ship.
Lifestyle
-
Stella McCartney dabbles in art at eco-pioneering Paris show
It was as much art fair as fashion show for Stella McCartney, who put on an art-infused spring collection at Paris Fashion Week on Monday that vibrated with flashes of colour.
-
How Spam became cool again: Foodies, fine-dining chefs embrace once-maligned canned meat
Hormel, the conglomerate behind Skippy and Jennie-O turkey, says it can't make Spam fast enough and is increasing production capacity to meet a record amount of demand for the 85-year-old canned block of meat.
-
Amid global turmoil, superyachts are selling more than ever. Here's why
Despite global conflict lurking on the horizon and energy prices putting the squeeze on millions, superyachts are selling more than ever. CTVNews.ca looks at why new superyacht owners are taking the plunge.
Sports
-
Hockey Canada lacks transparency, needs new leadership: sport minister
Sport Minister Pascale St-Onge is once again calling for change in Hockey Canada's leadership in the wake of new allegations against the troubled sporting body.
-
NFL faces intense scrutiny over concussion protocols
An investigation is now underway into the handling of Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa's apparent head injury, while the unaffiliated neurotrauma consultant who was involved in the first concussion evaluation is reportedly no longer working with the National Football League Players Association.
-
Indonesia police chief, others removed over soccer disaster
An Indonesian police chief and nine elite officers were removed from their posts Monday and 18 others were being investigated for responsibility in the firing of tear gas inside a soccer stadium that set off a stampede, killing at least 125 people, officials said.
Autos
-
NASCAR's new Next Gen car a step backward in safety: Chase Elliot
NASCAR's most popular driver said Saturday the sport has taken an unacceptable step backward in safety with its new Next Gen car, a rare public offering of opinion by Chase Elliott.
-
Gas prices up by as much as almost 20 cents in some Canadian cities
Gas prices jumped overnight in some cities across Canada, in many cases by around ten cents a litre, and by almost 20 cents in one city.
-
Data breach at border agency contractor involved up to 1.38 million licence plates
The federal privacy watchdog says a data breach at a contractor for Canada's border agency involved as many as 1.38 million licence plate images.