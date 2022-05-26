Ray Liotta, 'Goodfellas' star, dead at 67
Ray Liotta, the actor known for his roles in "Field of Dreams" and the Martin Scorcese mob classic "Goodfellas," has died.
He was 67.
"Ray was working on a project in the Dominican republic called 'Dangerous Waters' when he passed. He passed in his sleep. He is survived by his daughter, Karsen and his fiancée, Jacy Nittolo," his publicist Jennifer Allen told CNN.
This is a breaking news update. More to come...
MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS
-
-
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ray Liotta, 'Goodfellas' star, dead at 67
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Trudeau signals new gun-control changes coming; here's what the Liberals have promised
In the wake of a horrific mass shooting at an elementary school in Texas, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has signalled that the Canadian government will be moving ahead on new gun-control measures 'in the coming weeks.' In previous Parliaments, the Liberals have made changes to Canada's gun laws, but in the 2021 federal election, Trudeau promised to go further.
Quebec ready to vaccinate against monkeypox as soon as Friday, with 25 confirmed cases
Quebec says it is ready to vaccinate people who have come into close contact with monkeypox as soon as Friday.
BREAKING | Ray Liotta, 'Goodfellas' star, dead at 67
Ray Liotta, the actor known for his roles in 'Field of Dreams' and the Martin Scorcese mob classic 'Goodfellas,' has died.
'Horrifying' conspiracy theories swirl around Texas shooting
By now it's as predictable as the calls for thoughts and prayers: A mass shooting leaves many dead, and wild conspiracy theories and misinformation about the carnage soon follow. Within hours of Tuesday's school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, another rash began as internet users spread baseless claims about the man named as the gunman and his possible motives.
Texas shooting: What we know about the victims
Families are sharing photos and stories of their loved ones, who lost their lives in a mass shooting in Texas that killed at least 19 children and two adults on Tuesday afternoon.
Laverne Cox becomes first trans person honoured with Barbie doll
Mattel is honouring Laverne Cox with a Barbie doll in her likeness to celebrate the Emmy-winning actress and trans rights advocate’s 50th birthday.
Instagram down for thousands of users: Downdetector
Meta Platforms Inc's image-sharing platform Instagram was down for thousands of users on Thursday, according to outage-tracking website Downdetector.com.
Amber Heard says she receives death threats every day over Depp claims
'Aquaman' actor Amber Heard delivered the final testimony in the multimillion-dollar defamation battle with ex-husband Johnny Depp on Thursday, telling jurors she faces daily harassment and death threats since she accused the Hollywood star of abuse.
U.K. prosecutor charges actor Kevin Spacey with sexual assault
Oscar-winning actor Kevin Spacey has been charged with sex offenses including assaults on three men following an investigation by police in London, Britain's Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said on Thursday.
Canada
-
Trudeau signals new gun-control changes coming; here's what the Liberals have promised
In the wake of a horrific mass shooting at an elementary school in Texas, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has signalled that the Canadian government will be moving ahead on new gun-control measures 'in the coming weeks.' In previous Parliaments, the Liberals have made changes to Canada's gun laws, but in the 2021 federal election, Trudeau promised to go further.
-
Quebec ready to vaccinate against monkeypox as soon as Friday, with 25 confirmed cases
Quebec says it is ready to vaccinate people who have come into close contact with monkeypox as soon as Friday.
-
Victims' families protest as shooting inquiry hears from senior Mountie via Zoom
The inquiry into the 2020 mass shooting in Nova Scotia is hearing Thursday from a retired senior Mountie who has been granted special accommodations to ensure he is not re-traumatized by having to relive the tragic, 13-hour event.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Calgary man who admitted to participating in terrorism activity sentenced to 12 years
A man who admitted to terrorism-related acts with the militant group Islamic State has been sentenced to 12 years in prison.
-
Father pleads guilty to stabbing death of 3-year-old girl in Winnipeg
A man told court Thursday he was ready to accept punishment after he pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the death of his three-year-old daughter.
-
Search yields no sign of entangled North Atlantic right whale in Gulf of St. Lawrence
Fisheries and Oceans Canada says its search mission has failed to locate an endangered North Atlantic right whale that was spotted last week entangled in some type of gear east of Gaspe, Que.
World
-
11 newborns die in fire at Senegal hospital
Eleven newborn babies have died after a fire that broke out in the neonatal department at the Mame Abdou Aziz Sy Dabakh Hospital in the western Senegalese city of Tivaouane, said the country's president Macky Sall on Thursday.
-
Nearly 6 years later, U.S. man indicted in mother's death at sea
The circumstantial evidence against Nathan Carman had been lying in plain sight for years before his surprising indictment and arrest this month on allegations he killed his mother at sea off New England in a plot to inherit millions of dollars.
-
U.K. government touts financial aid as it aims to banish 'partygate'
The British government was unveiling a package of help on Thursday to ease a severe cost-of-living squeeze, a day after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson vowed to "move on" from months of scandal over parties in government buildings during COVID-19 lockdowns.
-
Palestinian probe finds Israel responsible for Shireen Abu Akleh's death
The Palestinian Authority on Thursday announced the results of its investigation into the shooting death of Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, saying it had proven she was deliberately killed by Israeli forces as she tried to flee.
-
Senate GOP blocks domestic terrorism bill, gun policy debate
Democrats' first attempt at responding to the back-to-back mass shootings in Buffalo and Uvalde, Texas, failed in the Senate Thursday as Republicans blocked a domestic terrorism bill that would have opened debate on difficult questions surrounding hate crimes and gun safety.
-
Explosion at Spanish plant leaves 2 dead; 250 kids evacuated
An explosion hit a biodiesel production plant in northern Spain on Thursday, killing two people and forcing the evacuation of 250 children who had been on a field trip nearby, police said Thursday.
Politics
-
Trudeau signals new gun-control changes coming; here's what the Liberals have promised
In the wake of a horrific mass shooting at an elementary school in Texas, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has signalled that the Canadian government will be moving ahead on new gun-control measures 'in the coming weeks.' In previous Parliaments, the Liberals have made changes to Canada's gun laws, but in the 2021 federal election, Trudeau promised to go further.
-
Four notable moments from the French Conservative leadership debate
Conservative Party of Canada leadership hopefuls Scott Aitchison, Roman Baber, Patrick Brown, Jean Charest, Leslyn Lewis, and Pierre Poilievre squared off in the second official party debate on Wednesday night in Laval, Que.
-
As it happened: The 2022 French-language Conservative leadership debate
The Conservative Party of Canada leadership hopefuls debated face-to-face in French, in Laval, Que. on May 25. Recap CTV News reporters' real-time updates as the debate unfolded.
Health
-
Oklahoma governor signs the nation's strictest abortion ban
Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt on Wednesday signed into law the nation's strictest abortion ban, making the state the first in the nation to effectively end availability of the procedure.
-
Quebec ready to vaccinate against monkeypox as soon as Friday, with 25 confirmed cases
Quebec says it is ready to vaccinate people who have come into close contact with monkeypox as soon as Friday.
-
New mothers' hallucinations and paranoia: Postpartum psychosis signs, symptoms and treatment
Patricia Tomasi, the co-founder of the Canadian Perinatal Mental Health Collaborative, is raising awareness on postpartum psychosis and how new moms can find support.
Sci-Tech
-
Hubble identifies unusual wrinkle in expansion rate of the universe
Measuring the expansion rate of the universe was one of the Hubble Space Telescope's main goals when it was launched in 1990. Over the past 30 years, the space observatory has helped scientists discover and refine that accelerating rate -- as well as uncover a mysterious wrinkle that only brand-new physics may solve.
-
Here's what happened during Boeing's 'nail-biting' spacecraft docking
Boeing managed to dock a spacecraft at the International Space Station late last week, but it was not without several minor hangups.
-
Boeing capsule lands back on Earth after space shakedown
Boeing's crew taxi returned to Earth from the International Space Station on Wednesday, completing a repeat test flight before NASA astronauts climb aboard.
Entertainment
-
Amber Heard says she receives death threats every day over Depp claims
'Aquaman' actor Amber Heard delivered the final testimony in the multimillion-dollar defamation battle with ex-husband Johnny Depp on Thursday, telling jurors she faces daily harassment and death threats since she accused the Hollywood star of abuse.
-
Matthew McConaughey says 'we must do better' after massacre in his hometown of Uvalde
Matthew McConaughey, who was born in Uvalde where at least 21 people were killed Tuesday, described gun violence as an "epidemic we can control."
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ray Liotta, 'Goodfellas' star, dead at 67
Ray Liotta, the actor known for his roles in 'Field of Dreams' and the Martin Scorcese mob classic 'Goodfellas,' has died.
Business
-
Statistics Canada says retail sales virtually unchanged in March
Retail sales in Canada were virtually unchanged in March at $60.1 billion as sales at new car dealers fell, offsetting gains elsewhere as consumers showed a willingness to keep spending, Statistics Canada reported Thursday.
-
Stocks rise broadly on gains from retailers including Macy's
Stocks rose broadly in afternoon trading on Wall Street Thursday as investors cheered a strong set of quarterly results from Macy's and other retailers.
-
As Ukraine war grinds, world pushes for way to get grain out
Russia pressed Thursday for the West to lift sanctions imposed because of its war in Ukraine, claiming without proof that the punitive measures are preventing millions of tons of grain and other agricultural products from leaving Ukrainian ports, exacerbating a global food crisis.
Lifestyle
-
'Not parent expected': When a DNA test brings distressing results
While genealogical DNA tests may be marketed as harmless and exciting way for people to learn more about their ancestral heritage, CTVNews.ca speaks with a Canadian researcher who says more support is needed for those who get unexpected results that have potential to disrupt family relations.
-
'They're hilarious': B.C. hobby farm home to endless animal antics
A B.C. family has trouble getting their chores done on their farm each morning because of the antics of a pair of unlikely best friends – an elderly miniature horse and a rambunctious young golden retriever.
-
The science behind why smoke seems to follow you around a campfire
Why does smoke seem to follow you around a campfire? B.C. research scientist Kerry Anderson told CTVNews.ca the answer actually boils down to physics.
Sports
-
Canada tops Sweden 4-3 in OT, advances to semis at world hockey championship
Drake Batherson scored 43 seconds into overtime, powering Canada to a 4-3 comeback victory over Sweden in the quarterfinals at the world hockey championship Thursday.
-
Canada-Iran soccer friendly at Vancouver's BC Place cancelled
Canada Soccer has cancelled a planned friendly with Iran in the face of growing criticism.
-
Canadians Auger-Aliassime, Fernandez advance to third round at French Open
Canadians Felix Auger-Aliassime and Leylah Fernandez have both advanced to the third round of the French Open following straight-set victories on Wednesday.
Autos
-
'Hurts like hell': What goes into the price of gas in Canada
With the price of gas rising above $2 per litre and setting new records in Canada this year, CTVNews.ca looks at what goes into the price per litre of gasoline and where the situation could go from here.
-
Lawsuit accuses 3 automakers and parts maker in air bag case
A class action lawsuit is accusing three automakers and a parts manufacturer of knowingly selling vehicles containing air bag inflators that are at risk of exploding. Two deaths and at least four injuries have been linked to such explosions.
-
B.C.'s rejected licence plate list includes GAS LOL, BONDVLN, WE VAPE
Some of British Columbia's more creative vehicle owners received bad news over the last two years: you can't put everything on a licence plate.