Rapper Kodak Black faces arrest after warrant says he missed a drug test

Kodak Black arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum, on Aug. 27, 2017, in Inglewood, Calif. Rapper Kodak Black is facing another arrest in South Florida after a warrant claims he missed a drug test that was a condition of his pretrial release for drug trafficking case. According to a warrant issued last week by the Broward Sheriff's Office, Kodak Black, whose legal name is Bill Kapri, didn't show up for a June 9 drug test. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

