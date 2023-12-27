Entertainment

    • Prime Video makes changes as it sets launch date for showing ads in Canada

    This March 19, 2018, file photo shows Amazon's Prime Video streaming app on an iPad in Baltimore. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Patrick Semansky This March 19, 2018, file photo shows Amazon's Prime Video streaming app on an iPad in Baltimore. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Patrick Semansky
    TORONTO -

    Amazon's Prime Video has picked the date when it'll begin showing commercials on its streaming service in Canada.

    Representatives for the company told The Canadian Press they've marked Feb. 5, 2024, for the launch of ad breaks within its TV and film programming, which includes action series "Reacher" and the "Mr. Dressup" documentary.

    The ad tier will now be the default of the retailer's Prime membership, which includes discounts on shipping. However, subscribers can opt out of commercials by paying an additional $2.99 per month.

    The announcement comes as streaming companies look for new ways to boost revenue, which has led many to introduce ad tiers on their cheapest monthly plans while raising the price of ad-free packages.

    Prime Video, which first outlined plans to launch "limited ads" in September, says it will screen "meaningfully fewer ads than linear TV and other streaming TV providers."

    Viewers in the U.S., where Amazon already operates a free, ad-supported streaming service called Freevee, will begin seeing commercials on Prime Video a week earlier than Canada, on Jan. 29, 2024.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 27, 2023.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News