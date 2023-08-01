Politicians urge Taylor Swift to postpone L.A. concerts in solidarity with striking hotel workers
California's lieutenant governor and other elected officials on Tuesday urged Taylor Swift to postpone her Los Angeles concerts as a way to stand in solidarity with striking hotel workers.
Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis and dozens of state and local politicians signed an open letter telling Swift that her tour makes the region's hotels money, with some properties "doubling and tripling what they charge because you are coming."
Meanwhile, the letter said, many housekeepers and other hotel workers can't afford to live close to their jobs and some sleep in their cars and risk losing their homes.
"Hotel workers are fighting for their lives. They are fighting for a living wage. They have gone on strike. Now, they are asking for your support," they wrote. "Stand with hotel workers and postpone your concerts."
Starting Thursday, Swift is scheduled to perform six sold-out shows at SoFi Stadium near Los Angeles. Her representatives didn't immediately respond to an email seeking comment on the letter.
Unite Here Local 11, which represents some 30,000 hotel workers, is negotiating for better wages, improved health care benefits, higher pension contributions and less strenuous workloads. Contracts expired last month at more than 60 hotels, including properties owned by major chains such as Marriott and Hilton.
Kounalakis, a Democrat who said she will run for governor in 2026, is the top official in the state to make the plea. She attended Swift's Eras tour in Santa Clara, California, according to Politico.
Others who signed the letter include the mayors of several cities, Assembly Majority Leader Issac Bryan and state senators Dave Min and Maria Elena Durazo.
Trump charged by U.S. Justice Department for efforts to overturn his 2020 presidential election loss
Donald Trump was indicted on felony charges Tuesday for working to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in the run-up to the violent riot by his supporters at the U.S. Capitol, as the Justice Department moved to hold him accountable for his efforts to block the peaceful transfer of power.
All news in Canada will be removed from Facebook, Instagram within weeks: Meta
Discovering news articles and videos on Facebook and Instagram will soon become a relic of the past, as Meta announced it is officially ending news availability in Canada.
As meat allergies from tick bites become more common in the U.S., here's what we know about cases in Canada
A species of tick that can cause an unusual red meat allergy is becoming more common in the U.S., American health authorities say. But while sightings of this tick are rare in Canada, experts say the species could become more widespread north of the border.
Poilievre fires back at Trudeau's 'cuts, be angry' line, challenges PM to take responsibility
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is firing back at Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for saying his approach to everything is 'cuts and be angry,' challenging Trudeau on Tuesday to take responsibility for Canadians' anger.
Singh confronts 'homophobic' heckler at event in Newfoundland
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh was quick to clap back at a drive-by heckler on Tuesday, inviting the man to "have a conversation" with him instead of shouting expletives out of his car window.
'Never seen anything like it': Sniper who left military over COVID-19 policy since found 'unconstitutional'
The non-binding decision made by a Canadian military tribunal could result in a flood of new lawsuits against the federal government and reopen a divisive debate over vaccine mandates, a legal expert says.
Canadian workers nearing retirement would defer if hours, stress reduced: StatCan
A recent report from Statistics Canada shows a desire among many older workers to extend their working years if given the option to reduce their hours and manage workplace stress effectively.
Hundreds of vehicles recalled in Canada, U.S. after 400 people injured
General Motors is recalling nearly 900 vehicles in the U.S. and Canada with Takata airbag inflators that could explode and hurl shrapnel in a crash. The recall covers certain Chevrolet Camaro, Sonic and Volt vehicles as well as the Buick Verano, all from the 2013 model year.
Man gets 40 years for prison escape bid months before expected release date from 7-year sentence
A Mississippi man was sentenced Monday to 40 years in state prison for breaking out of a correctional facility and holding two people at gunpoint last year, just months before he was to have completed a seven-year sentence.
'Do not panic buy': Here's what India's rice ban means for Canada
A sweeping ban from India on rice exports prompted panic buying across Canada. While shortages have been noted at some grocery stores, experts say stockpiling is unnecessary.
Pilot injured after small plane crashes at airport in Quebec City
A small plane crashed on a runway at the Jean-Lesage International Airport in Quebec City on Tuesday morning, leaving the pilot injured.
Immigrating to Canada: Pathway for trade workers opened
A third round of candidates has been invited to apply for Canada's Express Entry immigration program to help with a shortage of skilled trades workers.
SUV plows into pedestrians on a busy New York City sidewalk while fleeing from police
A man driving a stolen SUV struck a group of pedestrians on a sidewalk while fleeing from police Tuesday on a busy Manhattan street near Grand Central Terminal, injuring 10 people who all were expected to survive, authorities said.
Sao Paulo police kill 14 people in raid as they investigate the slaying of an elite officer
The death toll from an ongoing raid in Sao Paulo state has climbed to 14, as law enforcement agents sought to strike at the people they blame for killing an elite squad officer last week.
Trump allies in Michigan charged with felonies involving voting machines, illegal `testing'
Two Michigan allies of former President Donald Trump, including a former Republican state attorney general candidate, were charged in connection with an effort to illegally access and tamper with voting machines in the state after the 2020 election, prosecutors announced Tuesday.
Indiana police make arrest after weekend shooting at block party kills 1, injures 17
Police said Tuesday they have made an arrest in connection with a weekend shooting that left one person dead and 17 others wounded in a central Indiana city.
French reporters end an unsuccessful strike against a new editor known as a far-right supporter
Journalists at France's emblematic Sunday newspaper Le Journal du Dimanche ended a 40-day strike Tuesday after unsuccessfully protesting the appointment of an editor-in-chief they denounce as far-right supporter.
Transgender former student sues Missouri school for making her use boys' bathroom
A transgender former student sued a Missouri school district on Monday for forcing her to use the boys' bathrooms or the high school's only single-stall bathroom.
Amazon adds video telemedicine visits to its virtual clinic for 50 U.S. states
Amazon is adding video telemedicine visits in all 50 states to a virtual clinic it launched last fall, as the retail giant takes a deeper step into care delivery. Amazon said Tuesday that customers can visit its virtual clinic around the clock through Amazon's website or app.
NASA hears 'heartbeat' signal from Voyager 2 spacecraft after mistakenly cutting contact
After days of silence, NASA has heard from Voyager 2 in interstellar space billions of miles away.
Mystery cylinder that washed up on Australian beach is Indian space debris, officials confirm
A mysterious cylinder that washed ashore in Western Australia is debris from an Indian space launch, authorities in both countries have said, ending a flurry of speculation over the object’s origin.
Chatbots sometimes make things up. Not everyone thinks AI's hallucination problem is fixable
Described as hallucination, confabulation or just plain making things up, it's now a problem for every business, organization and high school student trying to get a generative AI system to compose documents and get work done.
Mandy Moore’s son was diagnosed with Gianotti-Crosti syndrome. Here’s what that means
Actress Mandy Moore's son was diagnosed with Gianotti-Crosti syndrome.
-
Lawsuit by former dancers accuses Lizzo of sexual harassment and creating a hostile work environment
Lizzo has been sued by three former dancers who accuse the Grammy winner of sexual harassment and allege the singer and her production company created a hostile work environment.
Immigrating to Canada: Pathway for trade workers opened
A third round of candidates has been invited to apply for Canada's Express Entry immigration program to help with a shortage of skilled trades workers.
Strathcona Resources to go public through deal to buy Pipestone Energy
Strathcona Resources Ltd. announced Tuesday it will go public through a deal to purchase oil and gas exploration company Pipestone Energy Corp. as part of a longer-term expansion push.
Jill Biden says exercise including spin classes and jogging helps her find 'inner strength'
Spin classes when she's on the road. Biking near her Delaware beach home. Jogging on the White House driveway. Jill Biden says exercise helps her find her 'inner strength.'
Man Booker Prize long list features 4 Irish writers, 4 debut novelists
Author Sebastian Barry, who has received four previous nominations for the Man Booker Prize and twice been short-listed for it, was one of four Irish writers to make the long list Tuesday for the prestigious award.
Jennifer Brady wins her first WTA Tour match in 2 years at the DC Open
Jennifer Brady wins her first WTA Tour match in 2 years at the DC Open.
Aaron Hernandez's brother threatened to kill wife while struggling with mental health, police say
Dennis Hernandez, the troubled brother of the late New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez, threatened to kill his estranged wife and her divorce lawyer while struggling with bipolar disorder and schizophrenia, according to new details disclosed in a Connecticut courtroom Tuesday.
Toronto Blue Jays acquire shortstop Paul Dejong; Bichette MRI shows no structural damage
The Toronto Blue Jays have acquired shortstop Paul DeJong from the St. Louis Cardinals a day after all-star Bo Bichette left Monday's game with a knee injury that Jays manager John Schneider says didn’t result in any structural damage.
U.S. opens safety probe into complaints from Tesla drivers that they can lose steering control
U.S. auto safety regulators have opened yet another investigation into safety problems with Tesla vehicles.
BlackBerry software to be used by international electric vehicle consortium
BlackBerry Ltd. says some of its software and services have been chosen for use in a Foxconn-backed electric vehicle consortium.