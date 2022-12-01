Poland says Kandinsky art sold in Germany comes from theft

People watch the 'From Monet to Kandinsky, Revolutionary Art' show which portrays Vincent Van Gogh, Claude Monet, Wassily Kandinsky and more at the opening of Theatre of Digital Art, ToDA, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili)  People watch the 'From Monet to Kandinsky, Revolutionary Art' show which portrays Vincent Van Gogh, Claude Monet, Wassily Kandinsky and more at the opening of Theatre of Digital Art, ToDA, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili) 

MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Exploring a tunnel deep below Niagara Falls

Turbines that once harnessed the powerful energy of Niagara Falls into a great source of electricity came to a halt years ago. But the secrets deep below the power station are coming to life once again. Visitors can now explore the former cathedral of power and a new tunnel that opens to a spectacular view of the falls.

Canadians can now apply for new dental benefit: here's how

As of Dec. 1, eligible Canadians can apply through the Canada Revenue Agency to receive funding as part of the first ever federal dental-care program, and as of Dec. 12 applications will open for low-income renters looking to access the one-time top-up to the Canada Housing Benefit.

Prosecutor: Donald Trump knew about exec's tax fraud scheme

Donald Trump 'knew exactly what was going on' with top Trump Organization executives who schemed for years to dodge taxes on company-paid perks, a prosecutor said Thursday, challenging defence claims that the former president was unaware of the plot at the heart of the company's tax fraud case.

TREND LINE

TREND LINE | Health care surpasses inflation as top national issue of concern: Nanos

Health care has surpassed inflation and jobs as the top national issue of concern, according to Nanos Research’s weekly tracking, as Canadians read reports of hospital emergency rooms under strain and a 'tripledemic' of flu, RSV and COVID-19 cases spiking across the country.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social