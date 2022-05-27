Paris Hilton wants to be the 'Queen of the Metaverse'
A fuschia Bentley drives down a twisty desert road toward the entrance of the Neon Carnival, an after-party held each year during Coachella. Paris Hilton has arrived. Her hair is in pigtails, twisted in part with white flowers, and she's wearing a sparkly pink romper that matches her platform boots. She greets fans on a red carpet, heads to a packed dance floor and eventually finds her way to the go-karts.
Hilton attends the invite-only party in person each year, but this particular scene played out last month in Paris World, Hilton's virtual experience on popular gaming platform Roblox, where she joined as an avatar. Nearly 400,000 Roblox users visited her virtual Neon Carnival that mid-April weekend, about 40 times the number of people who went in real life this year, according to Hilton. (The digital event was sponsored by Levi's and designed in part by Brent Bolthouse, the founder of the original Neon Carnival).
It's a concept Hilton has seen success with before. On New Year's Eve, she DJed a live set in the same virtual world, playing as her avatar. In Paris World, users can also buy virtual clothing, book a jet ski ride or pay to gain access to a VIP section of a club.
"I've always been an undercover nerd, so I've been obsessed with anything to do with technology and the future," Hilton told CNN Business in an interview last month. "Now my new nickname is 'The Queen of the Metaverse,'" she added, referring to a sobriquet she has used on the red carpet and in a number of her social media posts, which, according to her company 11:11 Media, first emerged in the NFT space on Twitter.
Hilton has long been a trendsetter. She arguably became an influencer before the term even existed after her reality TV show, "The Simple Life," debuted in 2003. But Hilton, the great-granddaugther of hotel mogul Conrad Hilton, has also been working to redefine her public image as a successful businesswoman and to cement her status as an innovator.
Recently, she's embraced two buzzy but speculative trends in tech: the metaverse, a vision for an immersive virtual world that still does not exist; and non-fungible tokens, known as NFTs, which refer to pieces of digital content linked to the blockchain, the digital ledger system underpinning various cryptocurrencies.
Hilton has invested in multiple tech companies, including backing digital avatar startup Genies and animation app immi, which allows some NFT owners to bring the characters in their digital artwork to life. She also bought a Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT, a pricey and highly sought after collection that's attracted celebrity buyers. Hilton has also created her own NFT artwork. One of her latest NFT pieces, called the "Iconic Crypto Queen" and created in collaboration with popular NFT artist Blake Kathryn, sold for $1.111 million -- a nod to 11:11 Media, Hilton's new company named after her favourite time of day.
While the future of both the metaverse and NFTs remains unclear, arguably all the more so for the latter after a crypto market crash this month, some say there is real potential for celebrities who embrace virtual gatherings and products. "For celebrities, like brands, this is another way for them to engage with their fans and audiences," said Michael Inouye, a principal analyst at ABI Research. "This could be through virtual events, concerts, shows and more. They could sell virtual merchandise so fans could show their fandom both in their real and virtual lives."
Her bet on these digital products and services is just one piece of Hilton's growing empire. Last fall, Hilton brought all of her initiatives under 11:11 Media. The company includes her 19 product lines, such as fragrances, clothing and makeup, which have surpassed over US$4 billion in all-time revenue, according to the company. It also includes her production company Slivington Manor Entertainment -- which is behind TV projects including "Cooking with Paris" and "Paris Hilton in Love" -- and her podcast company London Audio.
"We are growing quickly and want to find the talent of people who are interested in this space," said Hilton. To that end, Hilton is partnering with ZipRecruiter, an online platform for job seekers, to add more employees to her roster. 11:11 Media is soon launching a sweepstakes for someone to win a mentorship program with her in Los Angeles to learn many of the aspects of running her business.
"Mentorship is also something that's really important for me. My mentor was my grandfather," she said of the late Barron Hilton, the business magnate who was the former president, chairman and CEO of Hilton Hotels Corporation. "It's just all the advice he gave me and the support has really stuck with me throughout my career. I want to be able to do that for someone else."
A VOICE FOR NFTS
In 2019, Hilton emerged as one of the earliest celebrity promoters of NFTs. She was approached by a friend who was raising money for recovery efforts related to Australia's wildfires at the time. When Hilton was asked to create a digital art piece on her iPad, she drew one of her cats, Munchkin. All proceeds went to charity.
"I then found myself on sites such as Clubhouse during the pandemic talking to artists about the NFT world and meeting with leaders in the space," she said. "I became obsessed with it and started collaborating with artists. ... It's something I really believe in."
Since then, she has become a public voice for NFTs. During an appearance on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" earlier this year, Hilton and Fallon shared pictures of their Bored Ape NFTs in a conversation that one news outlet described as "frankly, hallucinogenic." The year before, she used her time on the show to school Fallon on how NFTs work.
Other celebrities including Snoop Dogg, Lindsay Lohan and Shawn Mendes have launched their own NFTs. But recently there have been signs the NFT market may be deflating. The NFT market declined to a daily average of about 19,000 sales earlier this month compared to 225,000 in September, according to data cited by the Wall Street Journal.
In 2021, then-Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey sold his first-ever published tweet as an NFT, for cryptocurrency valued at US$2.9 million, but when the man who purchased it put it up for sale, it attracted offers at a fraction of the price.
The price of Bitcoin -- the largest cryptocurrency -- dropped below $30,000 earlier this month and has struggled to rise above that level since then. It remains down more than 50% from its record high in November. Other cryptocurrencies have been hit hard too in recent weeks.
Along with the risks associated with the volatility of NFTs and the broader crypto space, scams and thefts also persist. Some celebrities have also had class-action lawsuits filed against them for allegedly participating in so-called "pump and dump" crypto schemes.
"These have usually been associated with cryptocurrencies where the celebrity will hype it up and then when people invest in it they in turn around and sell their currency at a profit," said Inouye. "This speaks to the less savoury side of all of NFT-blockchain-crypto, which is at least in part driven by hype and speculation."
Hilton said she's been cautious not to give advice on what people should buy, noting she's only interested in NFTs to "support the artists" and "not for investment reasons."
A PUBLIC PERCEPTION SHIFT
Hilton has proven herself as a successful entrepreneur for years but she said public perception of her -- which was fixated on her heiress and socialite status -- didn't shift until the release of 2020 documentary "This is Paris." The film, released on YouTube and since viewed more than 58 million times, called out the mistreatment she allegedly faced at a boarding school facility as a teenager.
"The documentary changed my life in every single way," she said. "For so long, people had so many misconceptions of me because of the character I was playing ... almost like a coping mechanism. Now they understand who I actually am and what I've been through. I'm not a dumb blonde. I'm just very good at pretending to be one."
Since the release of the documentary, she has worked to change laws in seven states as part of an effort to crack down on abusive youth facilities. Earlier this month, Hilton visited the White House to discuss new legislation aimed protecting children in such programs.
"I will always be grateful to 'The Simple Life' because it really helped me launch my brand and all my businesses. But there is so much more to me," she said. "I want to be known and respected for the businesswoman I am, the business and brand that I've created and for being an advocate for children who have suffered from the abuse and trauma that myself and so many others have."
Hilton said she continues to look for new ways to innovate on and offline, grow her NFT collection and help others grow their own brands.
"It's amazing now with the technology available to anyone from their living room -- if they have Wi-Fi connection, an iPhone or whatever they're capturing their content on -- they are able to build a brand, support their families, be themselves and express themselves in that way," she said. "It makes me proud that I created this new genre of a celebrity. ... I love being an innovator and someone who is a first at things. It's just incredible to see what that's morphed into."
MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
NEW | 'Died of a broken heart': Can it really happen?
Takotsubo cardiomyopathy, more commonly known as 'broken heart syndrome' or stress-induced cardiomyopathy, is an actual medical condition triggered by severe emotional or physical stress and is different from a heart attack.
Monkeypox in Canada: Act now to stop it, expert urges, before it's too late
With 26 cases of monkeypox now confirmed in Canada, health officials warn that number will likely grow in the coming days and weeks. However, one expert says the outbreak can be stopped if the country works quickly to get it under control.
New federal firearms bill will be introduced on Monday: Lametti
Federal Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino will table new firearms legislation on Monday, according to his colleague Justice Minister David Lametti. In an interview with CTV's Question Period that will air on Sunday, Lametti pointed to the advance notice given to the House of Commons, and confirmed the plan is to see the new bill unveiled shortly after MPs return to the Commons on May 30.
Supreme Court rules Quebec City mosque killer to be eligible for parole in 25 years
Canada's highest court has ruled that Alexandre Bissonnette, who murdered six people at the Quebec City mosque in 2017, will be eligible for parole after 25 years.
Hockey Canada settles suit over alleged sexual assault involving world junior players
Hockey Canada and the Canadian Hockey League have reportedly settled a lawsuit with a woman who claimed she was sexually assaulted by eight members of the 2018 Canadian world junior hockey team.
Questions mount over police delays to stop school shooter
The gunman who slaughtered 19 children and two teachers inside a Texas elementary school was in the building for more than an hour before he was killed by law enforcement officers, authorities say.
She smeared blood on herself and played dead: 11-year-old reveals chilling details of the massacre
An 11-year-old survivor of the Robb Elementary School massacre in Uvalde, Texas, feared the gunman would come back for her so she smeared herself in her friend's blood and played dead.
Johnny Depp's lawyers ask jury to give actor 'his life back'
Johnny Depp's lawyers asked a jury Friday 'to give Mr. Depp his life back' by finding that his ex-wife, Amber Heard, committed libel.
NRA opens gun convention in Texas after school massacre
The National Rifle Association begins its annual convention in Houston on Friday, and leaders of the powerful gun-rights lobbying group are gearing up to "reflect on" -- and deflect any blame for -- the deadly shooting earlier this week of 19 children and two teachers at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.
Canada
-
Monkeypox in Canada: Act now to stop it, expert urges, before it's too late
With 26 cases of monkeypox now confirmed in Canada, health officials warn that number will likely grow in the coming days and weeks. However, one expert says the outbreak can be stopped if the country works quickly to get it under control.
-
Supreme Court rules Quebec City mosque killer to be eligible for parole in 25 years
Canada's highest court has ruled that Alexandre Bissonnette, who murdered six people at the Quebec City mosque in 2017, will be eligible for parole after 25 years.
-
Wild video captures moment tornado touches down in Uxbridge, Ont.
New video has emerged showing the moment a tornado touched down in Uxbridge, Ont. over the weekend, ripping the roof off a local brewery and smashing the windows of a Tesla in the process.
-
Hydro Ottawa 'still set for the bulk of customers' to have power this evening
As of Friday morning, 33,000 Hydro Ottawa customers remain without power in all neighbourhoods of the city.
-
Family waits weeks for passport news so B.C. cancer patient can travel with grandkids to Disneyland
Waiting for passports has been stressful and heartbreaking for the family of a B.C. cancer patient who wants to travel with her grandchildren to Disneyland while there's still time.
-
Muslim teenager in N.L. records screaming man hitting her 15-year-old sister
A Muslim teenager in Newfoundland captured video of a man smacking her 15-year-old sister across the head after yelling at her.
World
-
U.S. Navy 'looking into' claim Iran seized 2 Greek oil tankers
The U.S. Navy's Mideast-based 5th Fleet said Friday it was 'looking into' reports that Iran had seized two Greek oil tankers after Tehran threatened to take 'punitive action' against Athens over a seizure of one of its tankers.
-
Fire that killed 11 newborn babies in Senegal hospital may have been started by short circuit, says minister
A hospital fire that killed 11 newborn babies in Senegal may have been caused by an electrical short circuit, the country's health minister said Thursday.
-
Al Jazeera says it will go to ICC over killing of journalist Shireen Abu Akleh
The Al Jazeera news network says it will submit a case file to the International Criminal Court on the killing of reporter Shireen Abu Akleh, who was shot dead earlier this month during an Israeli raid in the occupied West Bank.
-
3 more funerals for Buffalo victims in week of goodbyes
Three victims of the racist attack on a Buffalo supermarket will be laid to rest Friday, in a week filled with goodbyes for family and friends.
-
Questions mount over police delays to stop school shooter
The gunman who slaughtered 19 children and two teachers inside a Texas elementary school was in the building for more than an hour before he was killed by law enforcement officers, authorities say.
-
China's Pacific plan seen as regional strategic game-changer
China is reaching out to the Solomon Islands and nine other island nations with a sweeping security proposal that, even if only partially realized, could give it a presence in the Pacific much nearer Hawaii, Australia, New Zealand and on the doorstep of the strategic American territory of Guam.
Politics
-
New federal firearms bill will be introduced on Monday: Lametti
Federal Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino will table new firearms legislation on Monday, according to his colleague Justice Minister David Lametti. In an interview with CTV's Question Period that will air on Sunday, Lametti pointed to the advance notice given to the House of Commons, and confirmed the plan is to see the new bill unveiled shortly after MPs return to the Commons on May 30.
-
Supreme Court rules Quebec City mosque killer to be eligible for parole in 25 years
Canada's highest court has ruled that Alexandre Bissonnette, who murdered six people at the Quebec City mosque in 2017, will be eligible for parole after 25 years.
-
Federal government posts $95.6 billion deficit for 2021-2022 fiscal year
The federal government posted a deficit of $95.6 billion for its 2021-22 fiscal year.
Health
-
Monkeypox cases near 200 in more than 20 countries: WHO
The World Health Organization says nearly 200 cases of monkeypox have been reported in more than 20 countries not usually known to have outbreaks of the unusual disease, but described the epidemic as 'containable' and proposed creating a stockpile to equitably share the limited vaccines and drugs available worldwide.
-
NEW
NEW | 'Died of a broken heart': Can it really happen?
Takotsubo cardiomyopathy, more commonly known as 'broken heart syndrome' or stress-induced cardiomyopathy, is an actual medical condition triggered by severe emotional or physical stress and is different from a heart attack.
-
The next pandemic? Why monkeypox isn't the new COVID
Health experts say that the monkeypox virus isn’t likely to have a similar impact to SARS-CoV-2, mainly because it isn’t a new virus and doesn’t spread the same way.
Sci-Tech
-
Chile could be home to world's oldest tree, study suggests
A lush green forest in southern Chile might be home to the world's oldest tree after a new study found that an ancient alerce tree known as 'great grandfather' could be more than 5,000 years old.
-
Paris Hilton wants to be the 'Queen of the Metaverse'
Paris Hilton has recently embraced two buzzy but speculative trends in tech: the metaverse, a vision for an immersive virtual world that still does not exist; and non-fungible tokens, known as NFTs, which refer to pieces of digital content linked to the blockchain, the digital ledger system underpinning various cryptocurrencies.
-
Unique optical phenomena puts on colourful show in Maritime sky
Circumhorizontal arcs put on a colourful show in parts of the Maritimes Thursday.
Entertainment
-
Movie reviews: 'Top Gun: Maverick' is a high-flying sequel with a need for speed
This week, pop culture critic Richard Crouse reviews new movies: 'Top Gun: Maverick,' 'The Bob’s Burgers Movie' and 'The Middle Man.'
-
Crown, defence expected to make closing arguments today in Hoggard sex assault trial
Prosecutors and defence lawyers are expected to make their final pitch today to jurors hearing the sex assault trial of Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard.
-
'Obi-Wan Kenobi': A guide to the new 'Star Wars' series
Jedi master 'Obi-Wan Kenobi' is getting his own moment in the suns with a new six-part Disney+ series starring Ewan McGregor.
Business
-
Russia slams sanctions, seeks to blame West for food crisis
Moscow pressed the West on Thursday to lift sanctions against Russia over the war in Ukraine, seeking to shift the blame for a growing food crisis that has been worsened by Kyiv's inability to ship millions of tons of grain and other agricultural products due to the conflict.
-
'Negative trajectory' in consumer confidence shows Canadians increasingly anxious about economy
Dropping consumer confidence numbers show that Canadians are growing increasingly anxious about the direction of the economy, said Nanos Research pollster Nik Nanos.
-
S&P/TSX composite up more than 100 points, U.S. stock markets also rise
Canada's main stock index posted a triple-digit advance in late-morning trading as gains in the energy and technology sectors helped lead the market higher, while U.S. stock markets also gained ground.
Lifestyle
-
Kim Kardashian 'Chief Taste Consultant' in Beyond Meat campaign
Kim Kardashian is using her star power to promote Beyond Meat in a campaign that finds her with a a fancy new title - Chief Taste Consultant.
-
What you need to know about getting your first job
Getting your first job is an important life milestone for young people. Finance expert Robyn Thompson joined CTV's Your Morning to offer some how-to tips for new career-minded graduates entering the labour market for the first time.
-
Laverne Cox becomes first trans person honoured with Barbie doll
Mattel is honouring Laverne Cox with a Barbie doll in her likeness to celebrate the Emmy-winning actress and trans rights advocate’s 50th birthday.
Sports
-
Hockey Canada settles suit over alleged sexual assault involving world junior players
Hockey Canada and the Canadian Hockey League have reportedly settled a lawsuit with a woman who claimed she was sexually assaulted by eight members of the 2018 Canadian world junior hockey team.
-
Oilers knock off Flames in OT to advance to Western Conference final
The Edmonton Oilers defeated their Alberta rival Calgary Flames 5-4 in overtime in Game 5 of their second-round NHL playoff series Thursday night to advance to the Western Conference final.
-
Canadian gymnast alleges sexual, emotional abuse by coach
Former Canadian gymnast Abby Pearson Spadafora said on Thursday she had suffered years of abuse at the hands of Olympic coach Dave Brubaker and his wife Elizabeth and called for an independent investigation of the sport.
Autos
-
Going green: IndyCar to use renewable fuel beginning in 2023
IndyCar will become the first North American racing series to use 100 per cent renewable fuel in its race cars.
-
Indy 500 drivers find crypto craze fuels needed sponsorship
At Indy, where culture is traditionally steeped in bricks more than bitcoin, the shift to cryptocurrency sponsorship may still be a curious concept to the almost 300,000 fans who will pack the track Sunday. But inside the paddock -- and locker rooms around the sports world - new forms of digital money help pay the bills and salaries for teams and athletes.
-
'Hurts like hell': What goes into the price of gas in Canada
With the price of gas rising above $2 per litre and setting new records in Canada this year, CTVNews.ca looks at what goes into the price per litre of gasoline and where the situation could go from here.