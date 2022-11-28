Parenting website reveals annual top 100 lists of baby names in Canada

If you are expecting a baby and are still trying to choose a name, these new top 100 lists might help you to find one.

BabyCenter, an online parenting website, recently published its annual analysis of popular names for newborn babies in Canada.

According to BabyCenter's top 100 lists, Noah, which has Hebrew origins and means “comfort” and “rest,” was the most popular boy name this year.

Liam and Jackson have switched places this year. Liam came at Number 2 regaining last year’s loss while Jackson dropped down to third.

Lucas, which was the fourth most popular name in Canada last year, it dropped two places to sixth in 2022. Benjamin slipped three places, moving from seventh to tenth.

Luca jumped nine places to seventh and James gained eight places to ninth position. Both names are new in the top 10 boys’ names for this year.

Samuel climbed the highest, moving 45 places to position 34. Parker also had a remarkable jump – up 33 places to position 52 – and Weston gained 27 places to position 63.

According to BabyCenter, Zayn, losing 78 places, and Nicholas, dropping 56 places, fell the most in 2022, positioning them in 97th and 98th places in the list.

The full list of 100 most popular boys' names is available on BabyCenter's website.

When it comes to girls’ names, Olivia conquered the list and ranked as the most popular name in Canada. Olivia is taken from the Latin word "olivam," which means “olive tree.”

Comparing with last’s year, the names have replaced their places in the new list. For example, Amelia which was on the top last year slipped to third place and let Olivia conquers the place for 2022. But Sophia has saved the second place since 2021.

Emma, Lily and Charlotte are from last year’s top 10 names remained popular scoring fourth, sixth and seventh places, respectively, in new list.

Completing the top 10 baby girls name in 2022, Ava climbed eight places to fifth, Hannah moved from 12 to eight, Nora jumped from 15 to ninth and Isabella shifted from 17 to 10th.

Aurora with 33 numbers climbing to 21 and Eva with 30 shifting upwards were the most popular names soared the most. But 35 names including Eleanor, Eliana, Grace and Hailey dipped in popularity this year.

The full list of 100 most popular girls' names is available on BabyCenter's website.

WHAT ARE THE TOP 10 BABY NAMES IN THE WORLD?

According to BabyCenter, Luca, and its near-twin Lucas, were ranked as the most popular boys' names in the world. The names are among the top 10 most popular names in the U.K., the U.S., Australia and Canada.

Although Noah is the most popular baby boys' name in Canada, Elijah and Levi are among the top names in Australia and in the U.S.

Olivia, Amelia and Sophia are the most popular baby girls' names across the globe, per the BabyCenter analysis.

Helena is first in Brazil and Inaya is a popular name in India.

One of the themes that emerged in this year's list is names with meanings related to light, sunshine or brightness. When it comes this theme, Kiara and Jiya are in the top 10 popular names in India, Ravi is a good example in Brazil and Nora is popular in Canada.

While some names made several lists around the world, some were only liked in specific countries, like Hannah, which is only in top 10 only in Canada. Zoe only appears in the top 10 in Australia and George is only in the U.K. top 10.

The full list of 10 most popular baby names around the world is available on BabyCenter's website.

Reporting for this story was paid for through The Afghan Journalists in Residence Project funded by Meta.