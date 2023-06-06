Oscar-winner Cuba Gooding Jr. settles civil sex abuse case, averting trial

Cuba Gooding Jr., right, arrives at criminal court for his sexual misconduct case, Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) Cuba Gooding Jr., right, arrives at criminal court for his sexual misconduct case, Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social