Oprah, Meryl Streep, Michael B. Jordan to be honoured at Academy Museum Gala

This combination of photos show, from left, Sofia Coppola, Michael B. Jordan, Meryl Streep and Oprah Winfrey, who will be honored by The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures at its annual fundraising gala on Oct. 14. (AP Photo) This combination of photos show, from left, Sofia Coppola, Michael B. Jordan, Meryl Streep and Oprah Winfrey, who will be honored by The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures at its annual fundraising gala on Oct. 14. (AP Photo)

MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social