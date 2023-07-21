Non-profit urges parents to buy toys, not real turtles ahead of 'Ninja Turtles' movie release

The ATR says many kids frequently ask parents to buy live turtles as an “impulse buy” after the release of previous Ninja Turtles films. (Paramount Pictures via AP) The ATR says many kids frequently ask parents to buy live turtles as an “impulse buy” after the release of previous Ninja Turtles films. (Paramount Pictures via AP)

MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social