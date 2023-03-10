No verdict yet in trial of XXXTentacion's accused killers
Jurors in the trial of three men accused of murdering rising rap star XXXTentacion outside a motorcycle dealership nearly five years ago failed to reach a verdict Friday, meaning they will resume next week.
The jury deliberated for about five hours Friday, bringing the total to about 10 hours since getting the case late Wednesday. The panel of 12 will return to court Monday.
They made their first request of Circuit Judge Michael Usan on Friday, asking to see a transcript of the statement alleged ringleader Dedrick Williams gave detectives after his arrest. None was presented at trial, so they were told to rely on their recollection of what detectives testified about it.
Accused shooter Michael Boatwright, 28, Williams, 26, and accused second gunman Trayvon Newsome, 24, are all charged with first-degree murder and armed robbery. They all face mandatory life sentences if convicted. Prosecutors did not seek the death penalty.
A fourth man, 26-year-old Robert Allen, pleaded guilty last year to second-degree murder and testified against his former friends.
XXXTentacion, whose real name was Jahseh Onfroy, had just left Riva Motorsports in suburban Fort Lauderdale with a friend on June 18, 2018, when his BMW was blocked by an SUV that swerved in front.
Surveillance video showed that two masked gunmen emerged and confronted the 20-year-old singer at the driver's window, and one shot him repeatedly. They then grabbed a Louis Vuitton bag containing $50,000 that XXXTentacion had just withdrawn from the bank, got back into the SUV and sped away. The friend was not harmed.
Allen testified that the men set out that day to commit robberies and went to the motorcycle shop to buy Williams a mask. There they spotted the rapper and decided to make him their target. Allen and Williams went inside the shop to confirm it was him.
They then went back to the SUV they had rented, waited for XXXTentacion to emerge and ambushed him, according to testimony. Prosecutors say surveillance video from the dealership and cellphone data ties the men to the scene. They also showed jurors videos the men allegedly posted on social media that night of themselves flashing fistfuls of $100 bills.
The men's attorneys said Allen is lying and that their DNA was not found on the artist. Attorneys for some of the men said that while the money-flashing videos were "stupid," they don't prove their clients were actually involved in the shooting and robbery.
The rapper, who pronounced his name "Ex ex ex ten-ta-see-YAWN," was a platinum-selling rising star who tackled issues including prejudice and depression in his songs. He also drew criticism over bad behavior and multiple arrests, including charges that he severely beat and abused his girlfriend.
MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Ottawa greenlights WestJet's takeover of Sunwing
The federal government gave the thumbs-up Friday to WestJet Airlines' takeover of Sunwing Airlines and Sunwing Vacations in a major consolidation of the Canadian aviation market following a tumultuous year for travel.
FULL STATEMENT | Supreme Court Justice Russell Brown issues rare statement; denies Arizona altercation allegations
Supreme Court Justice Russell Brown spoke out Friday, a rarity for a member of Canada's highest court, about an alleged altercation in Arizona that triggered a complaint to the Canadian Judicial Council.
BREAKING | Kiska, 'world's loneliest orca', dies after decades of captivity at Marineland
After more than 40 years of captivity and a decade without a tankmate, Kiska, Marineland's last living orca, has died.
Freeland facing calls to prioritize economic growth as budget date confirmed
The 2023 federal budget will be presented on Tuesday, March 28, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland announced Friday, with stakeholders calling for the massive fiscal document to include a plan to promote economic growth.
Cops likely stole thousands in cash from Toronto man during drug bust, judge finds
The court case for a man accused of drug trafficking has been tossed out after an Ontario judge found it "reasonable" to believe that Toronto police stole approximately $6,000 in cash seized while executing a warrant at the man's apartment.
Newly discovered asteroid could hit Earth on Valentine’s Day 2046: NASA
NASA says it’s tracking a newly discovered asteroid that could potentially collide with Earth in 2046.
Fraudster red flags: How businesses can look out for scams, protect customers
Many Canadians are subjected to fraud and scams each year, the most common being credit card fraud, and to coincide with Fraud Awareness Month in March, CTVNews.ca takes a look at some of the red flags for individuals and businesses.
Veterans Affairs report confirms 4 inappropriate cases where MAID raised with veterans; other allegations 'unfounded'
An investigation by Veterans Affairs Canada has confirmed a now-former employee had inappropriate conversations with four veterans about seeking medical assistance in dying, while all other allegations were determined to be 'unfounded.'
COVID-19 'steady' in Canada and hospitalizations have stabilized, Tam says
Saturday marks three years since the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic, and Canada'a chief public health officer says the virus has reached a relatively steady state in this country.
Canada
-
Cops likely stole thousands in cash from Toronto man during drug bust, judge finds
The court case for a man accused of drug trafficking has been tossed out after an Ontario judge found it "reasonable" to believe that Toronto police stole approximately $6,000 in cash seized while executing a warrant at the man's apartment.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Kiska, 'world's loneliest orca', dies after decades of captivity at Marineland
After more than 40 years of captivity and a decade without a tankmate, Kiska, Marineland's last living orca, has died.
-
Almost one-third of Canadians don't exercise, poll suggests, highlighting pandemic impact
A new survey suggests that almost three-in-10 Canadians are “completely shunning” exercise.
-
Sustained jobs growth could push BoC to raise rates again, economists warn
Employment in Canada showed modest growth in February after months of strong jobs gains, raising concerns that a bustling labour market could lead to more interest rate hikes.
-
COVID-19 'steady' in Canada and hospitalizations have stabilized, Tam says
Saturday marks three years since the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic, and Canada'a chief public health officer says the virus has reached a relatively steady state in this country.
-
'There is this blemish': Man charged in bathhouse raid calls expungement move lacking
The federal government announced this week that it would expunge the records of those arrested over several so-called 'indecency' offences, particularly charges largely directed at the LGBTQ community and women. But some say the move falls short.
World
-
Israeli fire kills Palestinian attacker, teen in West Bank
A Palestinian man who entered a settlement in the occupied West Bank armed with knives and explosive devices was shot and killed by an Israeli settler on Friday, the military said.
-
Here's how the 4 Americans abducted in Mexico were found
The anonymous tip that led Mexican authorities to a remote shack where four abducted Americans were held described armed men, people wearing blindfolds and plenty of activity around a ranch.
-
U.K., France mend ties, leaders agree to tackle Channel boats
U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and French President Emmanuel Macron agreed Friday to strengthen the military ties between their countries and step up efforts to prevent migrants from crossing the English Channel, at a summit that signaled a thaw in relations after years of Brexit-induced chill.
-
Feds: Proud Boys deployed foot soldiers in sedition plot
Federal prosecutors are employing an unusual strategy to prove leaders of the far-right Proud Boys extremist group orchestrated a violent plot to keep President Joe Biden out of the White House, even though some of the defendants didn't carry out the violence themselves.
-
Russia lists World Wildlife Fund, others as foreign agents
Russia on Friday added the World Wildlife Fund to its register of foreign agents, along with a prominent Kremlin critic, a renowned economist and a few others.
-
Foreign minister says Pakistan in 'perfect storm' of crises
Pakistan's foreign minister said Thursday his country is facing 'a perfect storm' of troubles -- an economic crisis, the consequences of catastrophic flooding, and terrorism 'that is once again rearing its ugly head' as a result of the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan.
Politics
-
Freeland facing calls to prioritize economic growth as budget date confirmed
The 2023 federal budget will be presented on Tuesday, March 28, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland announced Friday, with stakeholders calling for the massive fiscal document to include a plan to promote economic growth.
-
FULL STATEMENT
FULL STATEMENT | Supreme Court Justice Russell Brown issues rare statement; denies Arizona altercation allegations
Supreme Court Justice Russell Brown spoke out Friday, a rarity for a member of Canada's highest court, about an alleged altercation in Arizona that triggered a complaint to the Canadian Judicial Council.
-
Veterans Affairs report confirms 4 inappropriate cases where MAID raised with veterans; other allegations 'unfounded'
An investigation by Veterans Affairs Canada has confirmed a now-former employee had inappropriate conversations with four veterans about seeking medical assistance in dying, while all other allegations were determined to be 'unfounded.'
Health
-
Report says long COVID could impact economy and be 'mass disabling event' in Canada
A report released Thursday by Canada's chief science adviser says she considers COVID-19 the 'head' of the pandemic but long COVID its 'tail' as the illness inflicts significant harm on individuals, their families and potentially the country's economy.
-
U.S. approves Pfizer's pain-relief nasal spray for migraine
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday approved Pfizer Inc's nasal spray for migraine, giving patients access to a potentially fast-acting pain-relief option for headaches.
-
Pandemic 3 years later: Has the COVID-19 virus won?
On the third anniversary of the COVID-19 pandemic, the virus is still spreading and the death toll is nearing 7 million worldwide. Yet most people have resumed their normal lives, thanks to a wall of immunity built from infections and vaccines.
Sci-Tech
-
Newly discovered asteroid could hit Earth on Valentine’s Day 2046: NASA
NASA says it’s tracking a newly discovered asteroid that could potentially collide with Earth in 2046.
-
Bees learn waggle dance moves with a little help from their coworkers
Scientists have discovered that bees learn how to communicate via waggle dance when they're young by touching their antennae to the bodies of dancing elder bees; if they miss that chance, their dances have more mistakes, and their maps are less accurate.
-
Ontario to ban TikTok from government devices
The Ontario government is starting the process of scrubbing the social media app TikTok from all Ontario government-issued devices.
Entertainment
-
Oscars carpet will be champagne-coloured, not red for the first time since 1961
For the first time since 1961, the Oscars' carpet will not be red. The award show will instead feature a champagne-coloured carpet.
-
Movie reviews: 'Scream VI' Ghostface is back in another bloody adventure
This week, pop culture critic Richard Crouse reviews new movies: 'Scream VI,' 'Champions,' 'I Like Movies' and 'Blueback.'
-
Grace Van Dien, 'Stranger Things' star, says she's turning down acting jobs because of sexual harassment
'Stranger Things' star Grace Van Dien says she's been declining acting roles after experiencing sexual harassment on movie sets.
Business
-
Trans Mountain pipeline construction costs balloon again, this time to $30.9B
The estimated cost of the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion project has increased once again, this time to $30.9 billion.
-
Silicon Valley Bank is seized by U.S. regulators after historic failure
U.S. regulators rushed to seize the assets of Silicon Valley Bank on Friday after a run on the bank, marking the largest failure of a financial institution since Washington Mutual collapsed at the height of the financial crisis more than a decade ago.
-
Ottawa greenlights WestJet's takeover of Sunwing
The federal government gave the thumbs-up Friday to WestJet Airlines' takeover of Sunwing Airlines and Sunwing Vacations in a major consolidation of the Canadian aviation market following a tumultuous year for travel.
Lifestyle
-
'Springing forward' this weekend could disrupt sleep, here's how to survive
Are you ready to move your clocks forward by an hour this weekend? That's right — for most people in Canada (and the United States), it's time to 'spring forward' into Daylight Saving Time on Sunday, March 12, at 2:00 a.m.
-
The best cities for students in Canada in 2023, according to one report
A new report details the best student cities in Canada, with Kingston, Ont. taking top spot followed by Montreal and Vancouver. Quality of student life, academic excellence and cost of studying were among the factors involved in the study.
-
With airfares rising, here's how to find a travel deal this year
As demand surges and airfares soar to new heights, many Canadians are in search of travel deals this year. And low prices are out there -- particularly for domestic flights.
Sports
-
Storms interrupt some of the chaos at Players Championship
Chad Ramey became the only player to reach double digits under par at The Players Championship Friday.
-
Early Start: Curling Canada's Murdoch starting HPD job now rather than end of season
David Murdoch is starting his position as Curling Canada high-performance director a couple months earlier than originally planned.
-
'This is about pride:' Peladeau purchases Montreal Alouettes from CFL
For Pierre Karl Peladeau, acquiring the Montreal Alouettes is not a business transaction but a labour of love. The Montreal native, who is reportedly worth US$1.9 billion, reached a deal to buy the Canadian Football League team from the league on Friday.
Autos
-
Tesla taps Asian partners to address 4680 battery concerns
It's crunch time at Tesla Inc., where Elon Musk is looking to crack the code for making better, cheaper batteries.
-
Ottawa company teaching autonomous vehicles to 'see' snow, drive in bad weather
When a major snowstorm hits Ottawa, most residents retreat indoors, griping about the weather and the heaping piles of snow they'll soon have to shovel. But for Fahed Hassanat and his team at Sensor Cortek, a big dumping of snow is cause for excitement.
-
Moment a truck crashes through bus stop, several lawns during driver's medical episode
Dash cam footage captured the terrifying moment that a truck left the street in Adelaide, South Australia, careened across sidewalks, and smashed into a bus stop.