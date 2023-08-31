Nick Carter of Backstreet Boys facing civil lawsuits in Vegas alleging sexual assault decades ago

FILE - Nick Carter of Backstreet Boys performs "Don't Go Breaking My Heart" at the CMT Music Awards at the Bridgestone Arena, June 6, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn. Carter is facing two civil lawsuits in Las Vegas brought separately by women who allege he sexually assaulted them in 2003 and 2001. Carter and his attorneys won a favourable ruling Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, in a countersuit stemming from the first case, filed last December. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File) FILE - Nick Carter of Backstreet Boys performs "Don't Go Breaking My Heart" at the CMT Music Awards at the Bridgestone Arena, June 6, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn. Carter is facing two civil lawsuits in Las Vegas brought separately by women who allege he sexually assaulted them in 2003 and 2001. Carter and his attorneys won a favourable ruling Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, in a countersuit stemming from the first case, filed last December. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)

