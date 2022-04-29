Netflix drops trailer for Korean 'Money Heist' remake

Netflix said it will release 'Money Heist: Korea -- Joint Economic Area' on June 24. (From Netflix via CNN) Netflix said it will release 'Money Heist: Korea -- Joint Economic Area' on June 24. (From Netflix via CNN)

MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social