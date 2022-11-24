Movie reviews: 'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery' puts twists on twists

This image released by Netflix shows Kate Hudson, from left, Jessica Henwick, Daniel Craig and Leslie Odom Jr. in a scene from "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery." (John Wilson/Netflix via AP) This image released by Netflix shows Kate Hudson, from left, Jessica Henwick, Daniel Craig and Leslie Odom Jr. in a scene from "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery." (John Wilson/Netflix via AP)

MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

'Freedom Convoy 2.0' being planned for February 2023

An organizer of the 'Freedom Convoy' says he's planning a reunion in Ottawa in February. James Bauder, the founder of Canada Unity, a group that called for an end to all vaccine mandates, posted on Facebook calling for a 'Freedom Convoy 2.0' Feb. 17 to 21 in Ottawa.

5 things to know for Friday, November 25, 2022

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is set to testify at the Emergencies Act inquiry today, a surge in patients with respiratory illnesses is leaving health-care workers drained, and a rise anti-trans health bills in the U.S. has some Canadian experts expressing concern. Here's what you need to know to start your day.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social