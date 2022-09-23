Movie reviews: 'Don't Worry Darling' creates an uneasy utopia, but shows wear and tear
DON'T WORRY DARLING: 3 STARS
There is more to “Don’t Worry Darling,” the new sci-fi mystery starring Florence Pugh and Harry Styles and now playing in theatres, than “Spitgate.” That’s the unfortunate viral video that made it appear that Styles dropped a loogie into co-star Chris Pine’s lap at the film’s Venice Film Festival premiere.
Put that out of your mind, or at least don’t watch it again and again on TikTok until you’ve visited the film’s setting, the suburban southern California company town of Victory. A picture- perfect place that makes Pleasantville seem edgy; it’s a manicured paradise where it’s always sunny, there is a classic car in every driveway and everyone has a pool in the backyard.
But something seems slightly off. It’s like Rob and Laura Petrie through a looking glass.
All the men in town, like Alice Chambers’ (Pugh) husband Jack (Styles), work for the Victory Project, run by Frank (Chris Pine), a visionary in the field of the "development of progressive materials" for a chaos free world.
“Frank has built something truly special,” says Frank’s wife Shelly (Gemma Chan), “What he’s created out here, it’s a different way. A better way.” He’s a mid-century modern Tony Robbins, a slick talker who says he sees greatness in all his “intrepid explorers” -- i.e. the residents of Victory.
His “better way” is also a top-secret way. The business conducted at the Victory Project headquarters is known only to the men -- an arrangement that seems to suit most of the women just fine, but when Margaret (Kiki Layne) challenges the status quo, claiming that something sinister is happening in their town, Alice opens her eyes and has a hard look around. “I need you to listen to me,” she says. “They’re lying about everything.”
Are they living in Victory or the Twilight Zone?
“Don’t Worry Darling” has style to burn, an intriguing performance from Pugh, whose malleable face reveals wide arcs of emotions with simple, subtle movements. There’s a completely credible turn from pop star Styles, some very cool cars and impressive world building in the first half.
Director Olivia Wilde, who also produces and has a meaty supporting role, creates an uneasy utopia, a welcoming, but too-good-to-be-true place.
That’s the good stuff.
When the film turns into something that feels like an overly long episode of “Black Box,” it begins to show its wear and tear. The twist (no spoilers here) is handled clumsily. One can’t wonder if Rod Serling could have handled this in a more elegant and succinct way.
Unfortunately, “Don’t Worry Darling” will likely spur more gossip (re: “Spitgate” et al) than conversations about its themes. It does raise interesting questions about what constitutes a perfect life and the importance of having agency over one’s existence, but the bungled ending sucks whatever subtextual profundity may lie buried in Katie Silberman’s script.
BLONDE: 2 STARS
Marilyn Monroe is one of the most documented movie stars of all time. Her time on Earth inspired hundreds of thousands of posthumous column inches, hundreds of books and a slew of biopics and documentaries -- the first, narrated by Rock Hudson, coming out less than a year after her 1962 death. There is a Broadway musical and even videos games bearing her likeness.
It begs the question, what is left to learn about this Hollywood icon in 2022?
If a new movie, “Blonde,” with Ana de Armas as the “Some Like It Hot” star, and now playing in theatres before it moves to Netflix, is any indication, not much.
The film begins its 166-minute journey with Norma Jeane Mortenson’s (Lily Fisher) unstable single mother Gladys (Julianne Nicholson) gifting her child with a surprise, battered photograph of a prosperous looking man in a fedora. That’s your father, the little girl is told. He is a very important man.
Thus begins, according to director Andrew Dominik, a Freudian lifelong search for a father figure, that would see her cycle through famous husbands like Joe DiMaggio (Bobby Cannavale) and Arthur Miller (Adrien Brody), both of whom she calls daddy in an annoying baby doll voice.
In Hollywood, now known as Marilyn Monroe, she makes a splash working as a model before being sucked into the studio system in a flurry of casting couches, emotional auditions and the creation of her bombshell image, a look that sold movie tickets but didn’t resonate with Norma Jeane. “She is pretty I guess, but it isn’t me,” she says. At one point, she yells, “Marilyn is not here,” during a contentious call with her studio boss.
As her life spirals downward, accelerated by alcohol and pills, depression caused by everyone’s inability to look past the blonde dye job to see who she really is and career dissatisfaction, her life and career begin to fall apart. “She is not a well girl,” her make-up artist (Toby Huss) says. “If she could be, she would be.”
“Blonde” is an art house biography. Fragmented and often impressionistic, it attempts to take you, not just inside Marilyn’s life, but also her psyche and body. Dominik’s camera does offer never-before-seen views of Monroe, from the considerable nudity to literally travelling inside her womb.
But to what effect? The insights into Monroe’s life and career, that she was, essentially, two sides of the same coin -- Norma Jean on one, Marilyn on the other -- aren’t original, even if their daring presentation is. The film’s advertising tagline, “Watched by all, seen by none,” sums up most of the film’s message in a much more powerful and mercifully succinct way.
Dominik does create memorable moments, a nightmarish red carpet walk at the “Some Like It Hot” premiere, for instance, visually conjures up the horror Marilyn must have felt as a reluctant superstar constantly in demand by people who wanted to use her. Less successful is footage of a missile launch to emulate the goings-on during a sex scene—most definitely not a love scene—between Marilyn and JFK (Caspar Phillipson).
Dominik, who adapted the script from the fictionalized and controversial Joyce Carol Oates novel “Blonde,” does craft some interesting dialogue to bring Marilyn’s state-of-mind in focus—"Marilyn doesn’t have any well-being, she has a career," she says—but he also includes some absolute clunkers, like the unintentionally hilarious, “I like to watch myself in the mirror. I like to watch myself on the toilet,” uttered by Edward G. Robinson Jr. (Evan Williams). That is “Mommy Dearest” level writing.
As Marilyn, de Armas is fearless, and does inhabit Monroe’s vulnerability and intellect, and looks enough like her to complete the illusion. My only quibble is that sometimes de Armas sounds like Marilyn and sometimes sounds like Marilyn doing an impression of de Armas.
I’m sure “Blonde” won’t be the last Marilyn Monroe biopic, but it will be the last one I devote three hours to watching. Not because it is definitive, but because I think that everything that needs to be said about the later movie star has already been said.
SIDNEY: 4 STARS
Sidney Poitier, who passed away in January 2022, led a remarkable life, one vividly portrayed in the Oprah Winfrey-produced documentary “Sidney,” now steaming on Apple TV+. “He doesn’t make movies, he makes milestones,” says U.S. President Barack Obama in the film. "Milestones of America’s progress.”
In an interview shot with Winfrey in 2012, the “To Sir with Love” actor, staring directly into the camera, tells of his childhood in Nassau. A master storyteller, he recalls how he almost died as a baby, shares wonderful stories about his loving parents, recalls seeing a car for the first time, and marvels at his first glance into a mirror.
His move to the United States from a predominantly Black community in the Bahamas, is fraught with racism and threats of violence from the Ku Klux Klan, but tempered by kindness from a waiter who helps him learn to read, using the newspaper as a textbook.
Landing in Harlem, he is introduced to the world of acting, and has the good fortune to go on as an understudy in a New York City stage production on the same night a big-time Broadway producer is in the house. That leg up set on a path that would see him become the first Black man to win the Academy Award for Best Actor (for 1963’s "Lilies of the Field"), a civil right activist and diplomat.
It is a comprehensive, linear look at Poitier’s life, one that brings Winfrey to tears, and in the retelling of a pivotal scene in “In the Heat of the Night,” where Poitier, as detective Virgil Tibbs responds to being slapped by a white redneck by slapping him back, brings a delightful response from Morgan Freeman.
Director Reginald Hudlin assembles a mix of archival footage, new interviews with Halle Berry, Denzel Washington, Spike Lee, Winfrey and others, and plenty of film clips, to present a well told story of a well lived and influential life. The result is an entertaining and informative doc about an extraordinary life. “When I die, I will not be afraid of having lived," Poitier said.
BANDIT: 3 STARS
Based on the novel “The Flying Bandit” by Robert Knuckle, “Bandit” is the story of a charming thief who says he robbed 50 Canadian banks because “that’s where the money is.”
Josh Duhamel plays Gilbert Galvan Jr., a career criminal who escapes from a Michigan prison in 1985, changes his name to Robert Whiteman, and high tails it over the border to Ontario. “When things go south, sometimes you got to go north,” he says.
Whiteman, when he isn’t romancing social worker Andrea (Elisha Cuthbert), is scoping out banks as a source of fast, ready cash. “No one's born bad,” he says. “Like anything, it takes practice.”
Posing as a security analyst, he identifies security weaknesses at several local institutions, and concocts a wild plan. Wearing a series of outlandish disguises, he flies around Canada robbing banks, sometimes at a rate of two or three a day. “In the states they have armed guards at every bank around the country,” he says. “But in Canada, it’s like stealing candy with a mace.”
With the money rolling in, he looks for bigger opportunities with the help of mobster Tommy Kay (Mel Gibson as an Ottawa baddie).
Whiteman’s high-flying antics attract the attention of the media, who dub him the Flying Bandit, and hard-nosed cop Detective Snydes (Nestor Carbonell) vows to bring the travelling thief to justice.
With its light and breezy first half, “Bandit” takes a turn for the dramatic as Whiteman begins to feel the consequences of his life choices in the last half.
Like a CanCon “Catch Me If You Can,” “Bandit” is the story of a charismatic criminal whose non-violent antics are meant to entertain, not outrage. To that end, Duhamel hands in a likable, witty performance as a guy who does the wrong thing, but for the right reasons. He wants a family and a regular life, but circumstance and his predilection for breaking the law always seem to get the best of him. “It’s the only thing I’ve ever been good at,” he says of bank robbing.
Duhamel’s congeniality shaves off any rough edges the film might have developed in a more realistic portrayal of criminal life. Even Gibson, as the heavy, seems like Scorsese Lite.
Clocking in at just under two hours, “Bandit” sags in the middle. The disguises grow more and more eccentric, the robberies begin to blur into one another, but buoyed by enjoyable performances, the movie emerges as a slick, although not very deep, crime story.
MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'It's going to be a storm that everyone remembers': Hurricane Fiona has Canada in its sights
Fiona, a Category 3 hurricane, pounded Bermuda with heavy rains and winds early Friday as it swept by the island on a route forecast to have it approaching northeastern Canada late in the day as a still-powerful storm.
WATCH LIVE | Tracking Hurricane Fiona's path as it hurtles toward Atlantic Canada
CTV News has launched a live tracker of Hurricane Fiona, which is expected to make landfall in Canada on Saturday morning.
Begging friends for help and shipping overseas: Here's how far parents are going to find medication for their kids
Amid a shortage of various children's pain and fever medications, parents are going to great lengths to find relief for their sick kids. Some are begging friends and family members for help, while others have ordered medicine from outside of Canada.
Nova Scotians prepare to hunker down as Hurricane Fiona approaches
It's the literal calm before the storm in Nova Scotia and residents are stocking up on essentials before Hurricane Fiona makes landfall on Saturday.
PM Trudeau supports ending mandatory COVID-19 vaccination rules at border
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has agreed to let a cabinet order enforcing mandatory COVID-19 vaccination requirements at the Canadian border expire at the end of this month.
Moscow-held regions of Ukraine in 'sham' vote to join Russia
Voting began in Russian-held regions of Ukraine on referendums to become part of Russia, Moscow-backed officials there said Friday as Ukrainian and United Nations officials reported evidence of war crimes during the nearly seven-month war in the country.
Chinese man gets 24 years for brutal group attack on women
A court in northern China sentenced one man to 24 years in jail Friday for his role in a vicious attack on four women, as well as other crimes including robbery and opening an illegal gambling ring.
Jennifer May named Canada's new ambassador to China, after nine months without an envoy
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has tapped Jennifer May to be Canada's new ambassador to China, filling a nearly year-long vacancy in the key diplomatic post.
Feds stop short of mandatory national crime gun tracing, citing provincial control
Federal agencies are trying to boost efforts to trace the origins of guns used in crimes, but it appears jurisdictional hurdles could prevent the measures from going as far as some would like.
Canada
-
Atlantic Canada braces for Fiona’s impact as hurricane warnings issued
Hurricane and tropical storm warnings have been issued for most of Atlantic Canada and eastern Quebec in anticipation of Hurricane Fiona.
-
Nova Scotians prepare to hunker down as Hurricane Fiona approaches
It's the literal calm before the storm in Nova Scotia and residents are stocking up on essentials before Hurricane Fiona makes landfall on Saturday.
-
The ways Maritime emergency officials, residents are preparing for Hurricane Fiona
As hurricane Fiona barrels toward Atlantic Canada, emergency officials in the region are asking residents to heed their advice.
-
Canadian doctors, psychiatrists don't recommend routine adult anxiety screening
Contrary to new recommendations by the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force, health-care professionals in Canada are warning against routine anxiety testing for adults. CTVNews.ca brings you their concerns.
-
'We are a sisterhood of survivorship': Winnipeg dragon boat team celebrates 25 years
A Winnipeg dragon boat team is celebrating 25 years of competition, and fighting breast cancer.
-
Pot sector wants packaging changes, financial relief from Cannabis Act review
Canada's cannabis industry is hoping a newly launched review of the legislation that paved the way for the recreational use and sale of pot will help the sector stave off more financial difficulties.
World
-
U.S. has privately warned Russia against using nuclear weapons in Ukraine for several months
The U.S. has privately communicated to Russia for the past several months that there will be consequences if Moscow chooses to use a nuclear weapon in the Ukraine war, according to U.S. officials.
-
Pro-government rallies held in Iran amid mass protests
Iranian counterprotesters gathered across the country on Friday in a show of support for authorities after nearly a week of anti-government protests and unrest over the death of a young woman who was being held by the morality police.
-
Mar-a-Lago special master orders Trump team to back up any claims of FBI 'planting' evidence
The special master overseeing the Mar-a-Lago documents investigation has ordered former U.S. President Donald Trump's lawyers to back up out-of-court assertions that the FBI may have planted evidence at the property during their search last month.
-
U.S. Capitol rioter and alleged Nazi sympathizer sentenced to four years in prison
Timothy Hale-Cusanelli, an ex-Army reservist and US Capitol rioter who said January 6, 2021, was "exhilarating" and felt like "civil war" was sentenced on Thursday to four years behind bars.
-
'Crucial' vote could move Italy to right; many might boycott
Italians will vote on Sunday in what is being billed as a crucial election as Europe reels from repercussions of Russia's war in Ukraine. For the first time in Italy since the end of the Second World War, the election could propel a far-right leader into the premiership.
-
Alabama execution called off last minute for time and medical concerns
Alabama officials called off the Thursday lethal injection of a man convicted in a 1999 workplace shooting because of time concerns and trouble accessing the inmate's veins.
Politics
-
Jennifer May named Canada's new ambassador to China, after nine months without an envoy
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has tapped Jennifer May to be Canada's new ambassador to China, filling a nearly year-long vacancy in the key diplomatic post.
-
PM Trudeau supports ending mandatory COVID-19 vaccination rules at border
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has agreed to let a cabinet order enforcing mandatory COVID-19 vaccination requirements at the Canadian border expire at the end of this month.
-
Feds stop short of mandatory national crime gun tracing, citing provincial control
Federal agencies are trying to boost efforts to trace the origins of guns used in crimes, but it appears jurisdictional hurdles could prevent the measures from going as far as some would like.
Health
-
'Knocking on famine's door': UN food chief wants action now
The UN food chief warned Thursday that the world is facing 'a perfect storm on top of a perfect storm' and urged donors, particularly Gulf nations and billionaires, to give a few days of profits to tackle a crisis with the fertilizer supply right now and prevent widespread food shortages next year.
-
Begging friends for help and shipping overseas: Here's how far parents are going to find medication for their kids
Amid a shortage of various children's pain and fever medications, parents are going to great lengths to find relief for their sick kids. Some are begging friends and family members for help, while others have ordered medicine from outside of Canada.
-
Can I give my sick kids expired Tylenol? Doctors say try this first
In the midst of a shortage of children’s medications, physicians are advising parents to avoid giving their sick kids expired medication, and to speak to trusted health professionals about how to manage illnesses as well as their anxieties.
Sci-Tech
-
Why a NASA spacecraft will crash into an asteroid
In the first-of-its kind, save-the-world experiment, NASA is about to clobber a small, harmless asteroid millions of miles away.
-
Facebook violated rights of Palestinian users, report finds
Actions by Facebook and its parent Meta during last year's Gaza war violated the rights of Palestinian users to freedom of expression, freedom of assembly, political participation and non-discrimination, a report commissioned by the social media company has found.
-
Fall equinox 2022: Not as 'equal' as you may think
We've entered our second and final equinox of 2022. If you reside in the Northern Hemisphere, you know it as the fall equinox (or autumnal equinox). For people south of the equator, this equinox actually signals the coming of spring.
Entertainment
-
Movie reviews: 'Don't Worry Darling' creates an uneasy utopia, but shows wear and tear
This week, pop culture critic Richard Crouse reviews new movies: 'Don't Worry Darling,' 'Blonde,' 'Sidney' and 'Bandit.'
-
British author of 'Wolf Hall' saga Hilary Mantel dies at 70
Hilary Mantel, the Booker Prize-winning author who turned Tudor power politics into page-turning fiction in the acclaimed 'Wolf Hall' trilogy of historical novels, has died. She was 70.
-
Apple Music becomes new sponsor of Super Bowl halftime show
Apple Music will be the new sponsor of the Super Bowl halftime show, the NFL announced early Friday morning.
Business
-
U.S. futures dragging Wall Street toward another down week
Wall Street careened toward another day of losses early Friday after more rate hikes by the Federal Reserve and other central banks spurred fears of a possible global recession and sent oil prices to their lowest level since the opening days of 2022.
-
Statistics Canada says retail sales fell 2.5 per cent to $61.3 billion in July
Statistics Canada says retail sales fell 2.5 per cent to $61.3 billion in July, the first drop in seven months as sales at gasoline stations and clothing and clothing accessories stores decreased.
-
IMF chief warns there will be 'people on the street' globally unless steps taken to ease inflation
There will be "people on the street" globally unless steps are taken to protect the most vulnerable from inflation, International Monetary Fund's (IMF) chief Kristalina Georgieva warned on Wednesday
Lifestyle
-
12-year-old award-winning Vancouver pianist donating $30K to share music with other kids
Audrey Sung may be only 12 years old, but you'd never guess it by her piano playing — she can easily perform a complicated melody on the piano, a gift she is looking to share with other kids.
-
Queen Elizabeth's funeral draws 26 million viewers in the U.K.
More than 26 million people tuned in to watch the Queen's funeral in the United Kingdom on Monday, the first to be televised for a British monarch.
-
2 claim Mega Millions prize; 3rd-largest U.S. lottery jackpot
Two people who wish to remain anonymous have claimed a US$1.337 billion Mega Millions jackpot after a single ticket to the late July drawing was sold in a Chicago suburb, opting to take a lump sum payment of $780.5 million, lottery officials said Wednesday.
Sports
-
Celtics suspend coach Ime Udoka for 2022-23 season over improper relationship
The Boston Celtics have suspended Ime Udoka for a full year, banning the coach who led them to the NBA Finals last spring for the entire 2022-23 season over what two people with knowledge of the matter said was an improper relationship with a member of the organization.
-
Hockey Canada reveals large chunk of player insurance fees go to National Equity Fund
Hockey Canada has revealed that over 65 per cent of player insurance fees go toward the organization's National Equity Fund.
-
Tom Brady's TB12 Method is in U.S. schools. Experts have doubts.
In some Tampa Bay-area schools, students use foam rollers and vibrating spheres to massage their muscles as they work toward goals for strength and flexibility. It's all part of a new physical education curriculum from quarterback Tom Brady, whose vision for healthy living is fuelling a fitness empire.
Autos
-
F1 team Williams releasing Nicholas Latifi at end of season
Formula One team Williams is releasing Toronto driver Nicholas Latifi when his contract runs out at the end of the season.
-
Yuki Tsunoda keeps his F1 seat at AlphaTauri next year
Formula One team AlphaTauri has given Japanese driver Yuki Tsunoda a contract for next year.
-
Over 1M Teslas recalled because windows can pinch fingers
Tesla is recalling nearly 1.1 million vehicles in the U.S. because the windows can pinch a person's fingers when being rolled up.