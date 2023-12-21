Entertainment

    • Michael J. Fox documentary, Ryan Gosling's 'I'm Just Ken' song shortlisted for Oscar

    An intimate documentary on Michael J. Fox and a song recorded by Ryan Gosling are among the films and music advancing to the next round of the Oscars race.

    The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has announced short lists in 10 categories, including best original song, documentary feature, original score, and crafts such as hair and makeup, visual effects and sound.

    "Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie" made the cut in the documentary feature film category. The project is Davis Guggenheim's portrait of the life and career of the Canadian actor.

    Also on the documentary short list is "To Kill a Tiger," about a farmer in India seeking justice for his sexually assaulted 13-year-old daughter. It's directed by Toronto-based Nisha Pahuja.

    The viral "Barbie" ballad "I'm Just Ken," performed by Ryan Gosling, made the best original song short list along with two other songs from the summer blockbuster: Dua Lipa's "Dance the Night" and Billie Eilish's "What Was I Made For?"

    The late Toronto-born musician Robbie Robertson's work on "Killers of the Flower Moon" was shortlisted in the best original music score category.

    Three of the most successful and acclaimed movies of the year -- "Killers of the Flower Moon," Barbie," and "Oppenheimer" -- were prominently represented among the finalists in many of the 10 categories. Each short list has up to 15 contenders.

    Final nominations in all categories will be announced on Jan. 23. The 96th Academy Awards, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, will be held on March 10.

    With files from The Associated Press

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 21, 2023

