

Brooklyn Neustaeter, CTVNews.ca





One person suffered life-threatening stab wounds and at least five others were injured after audience members charged the stage and brawls broke out during rapper Pusha T's concert in Toronto Tuesday night.

Emergency crews responded to a call of an assault in progress shortly after 10 p.m. ET at the Danforth Music Hall, where about 1,400 people in attendance.

Police spokesperson Const. David Hopkinson said the person who suffered critical injuries made it to the hospital on his own.

He added two people taken to hospital sustained non-life-threatening injuries, while three others declined to receive medical treatment for their injuries.

CP24's traffic and safety reporter Cam Wooley said while in hospital, the condition of the man who received critical injuries "deteriorated rapidly, such that he had to be rushed to a trauma centre."

He said police aren't sure whether the man was stabbed during the initial brawl, or during the subsequent brawls that broke out outside the venue.

Videos posted to social media appear to show audience members throwing drinks at one of the performers before part of the crowd jumps a barrier and rushes onto the stage where a physical altercation broke out.

Witnesses reported people throwing beer, water and paint on stage during Pusha T's set.

Footage shows the rapper retreating backstage once the altercation begins, but he eventually returns to perform "Infrared" -- a track that takes shots at Toronto rapper Drake.

At one point, Pusha addressed the crowd and alleged that people were "paid" to throw beer at him -- with concert-goers speculating on Twitter that he was referring to Drake.

Pusha T's representatives could not be reached for comment. No one was taken into custody, and Wooley said police are asking the public for cellphone videos.

With files from The Canadian Press

Wellllll a brawl broke out at the Pusha T concert, show ended after 40 minutes pic.twitter.com/9ij3Y8ipCg — Richie Assaly (@rdassaly) November 21, 2018