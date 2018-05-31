

The Associated Press





NEW YORK -- Drake claims rival rapper Pusha T used a blackface photo out of context.

Pusha T released "The Story of Adidon" on Tuesday and the artwork featured Drake in blackface.

Drake posted on his Instagram stories on Wednesday night that the image was not from a clothing brand shoot or his music career.

Drake says the picture was from 2007, when he was an actor working on a project that was about young black actors struggling to get roles. He says the photo represented how blacks were once "wrongfully portrayed in entertainment."

The rap stars renewed their feud last week with the release of Pusha T's new album. In his song "Infrared," Pusha T accuses Drake of using a ghostwriter.