Longtime New Yorker cartoonist Edward Koren dies

In this Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018 photo, Edward Koren, a longtime New Yorker magazine cartoonist, signs copies of his new book at Bear Pond Books in Montpelier, Vt. (AP Photo/Lisa Rathke) In this Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018 photo, Edward Koren, a longtime New Yorker magazine cartoonist, signs copies of his new book at Bear Pond Books in Montpelier, Vt. (AP Photo/Lisa Rathke)

MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Judge says Alec Baldwin settlement in fatal shooting sealed

A judge has agreed to seal from public view the terms of a proposed settlement agreement that benefits the son of slain cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, in a wrongful death lawsuit against actor Alec Baldwin and an array of producers and crew involved linked to Hutchins' death in a fatal film set shooting.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social