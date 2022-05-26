Laverne Cox becomes first trans person honoured with Barbie doll

Mattel announced this week, that Emmy-winning actress and trans rights advocate Laverne Cox is being honoured with a Barbie doll in her likeness to celebrate her 50th birthday.

"It's time to celebrate another visionary, whose incredible contributions have helped shape and impact our culture. With the latest doll in our Barbie Tribute Collection, we're proudly honoring award-winning actress, producer, writer, and prominent LGBTQ+ advocate Laverne Cox," Mattel said in a news release.

It's the first time the Barbie brand is releasing a doll of a transgender model. The doll is part of the Barbie Tribute Collection, honouring icons past and present in the fashion industry.

Mattel said its Barbie Signature team worked directly with the 'Orange is the New Black' star to create a dress, corset and bodysuit for the doll.

"During our planning and design phases, the pandemic ruled out the possibility of in-person meetings, so we found different ways of collaborating. Video conferencing, email, and physical mail served to bridge the gap. We also sent doll body and skin tone samples to advance the design process," Mattel said.

The doll is available to purchase on the Mattel Creations website for US$40.00.